A Nigerian lecturer generated reactions on social media after giving out cash to students in the lecture hall after they complained of hunger

A lady in the lecture room, who was among the students, took to social media to share a video of the money the lecturer gave to the students

Many of the students could be seen in the viral video celebrating the kind lecturer, with some flaunting the amount after receiving their share

A young Nigerian lady who is a student of Ebonyi State University trends online after posting videos showing the amount their lecturer gave the whole class.

The lady mentioned that the lecturer gave out a large sum to all the students after they complained of being hungry in his 7 a.m. class.

Students celebrate as lecturer hands out money after hunger complaints. Photo Source: Tiktok/princessmocha

Source: TikTok

Lecturer gives out cash to hungry students

The video she posted showed the money being shared among the students, with a few seen jubilating over the kindness of the lecturer.

@princessmocha.1 posted the video on her TikTok page with a description that better explains the incident that happened in the lecture room.

She wrote:

"Our lecturer gave us N300k for breakfast because we were hungry in his 7 a.m. class."

The video posted by @princessmocha.1 also contained a description that read:

"Ebonyi State University FLAW 026 to the world 😂❤️ #fyp."

Viral video shows Nigerian lecturer giving students cash in lecture hall. Photo Source: Tiktok/princessmocha

Source: TikTok

She added in the comments section:

"This is the second time we are receiving money😭😂the first time was 2M so anybody that miss class is on their own."

The act of the lecturer, as well as the money displayed in the video, caught the attention of many social media users who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as lecturer gives students cash

Faith said:

"Coou lecturers said it’s Ai."

Sämmï noted:

"Na Prof Ugwuanyi go dey this kind settings"

Mel🥹 stressed:

"As in 300k ???..... I talk am sey I dey the wrong school."

scents_by_zazi stated:

"E pain me say I no dey offer arbitration."

sad lone noted:

"I school in EBSU bought haven't experienced any thing like thig."

Chiemerie noted:

"My coursemates plus lectures say na AI oohh."

IFEOMA noted:

"Delsu lecturer na to give us class back to back whether you chop no concern them."

slim shady noted:

"AAU left the chat."

BossBlink Lashes said:

"He’s lecturing for fun."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian students surprised their lecturer with gifts during class. The lecturer became very happy and started crying.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female lecturer at Yaba College of Technology surprised her students with food in class. This came shortly after the students had given her gifts to show their appreciation.

Lecturer helps student by carrying her baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video of her kind lecturer helping a student by carrying her baby during class.

The lecturer’s act allowed the young mother to focus on her studies, and the video quickly gained attention online.

Source: Legit.ng