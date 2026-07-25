Oyo governor Seyi Makinde addressed speculations that he planned to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race

Makinde also responded to the Federal High Court judgment involving the EFCC and Oyo State government contracts

The governor issued his remarks in a newsletter to Oyo State residents on Friday, July 24

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has dismissed reports suggesting he may abandon his 2027 presidential bid, insisting he remains committed to the race as the candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM).

Makinde addressed the speculation in a newsletter sent to Oyo State residents on Friday, July 25, saying he entered the presidential contest to give Nigerians a genuine political alternative and would not be deterred by mounting pressure or rumours.

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde affirmed his commitment to the 2027 presidential bid as the candidate of the Allied People's Movement. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

The governor also urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to security agencies or dial the state's toll-free emergency line, 615.

Makinde on the EFCC court ruling

Makinde used the newsletter to speak directly to the recent judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, which involved the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and his administration.

He explained that the state government went to court after the EFCC requested records covering all government contracts and contractor payments from 2021, without pointing to any specific transaction or naming a particular allegation under investigation.

Faced with what the governor described as a broad and undefined demand, the administration sought judicial guidance on how to respond lawfully, Leadership reported.

According to Makinde, the court confirmed that the EFCC holds the constitutional authority to investigate financial crimes, but ruled that this authority must be exercised within the limits set by law, Vanguard reported.

"This was not a victory against the EFCC but a victory for the rule of law and due process," Makinde said, adding that his government had never resisted legitimate investigations.

He stressed, however, that accountability must be grounded in evidence and carried out in line with constitutional provisions.

Presidential campaign continues

Makinde's denial of any plan to step down comes amid what appear to be growing attempts to unsettle his campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor did not name the sources of the speculation but was firm in his rejection of the claims, framing his continued candidacy as a matter of public interest rather than personal ambition.

Obi speaks on losing to Tinubu

Previously, Leit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general election, said he is certain of victory and believes the 2027 election is fundamentally a contest between ordinary Nigerians and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government rather than a personal political rivalry.

The former Anambra State governor argued that the weight of public hardship has made the election about far more than any individual candidate.

Source: Legit.ng