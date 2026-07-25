Iyabo Ojo discovered that Northeast TV in Ghana had begun broadcasting her film The Memory of You Part 2 less than 24 hours after release

The Nollywood actress called out the station for airing her movie without authorisation or payment, noting other filmmakers faced the same issue

Ojo addressed Ghana's National Film Authority and the country's president directly, demanding action against TV stations pirating Nigerian films

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo woke up on Saturday, July 26, 2026, to a nasty surprise: a Ghanaian television station had already broadcast her latest film without asking her first.

In an emotional video posted to her Instagram page, Ojo, who was among the celebrities who attended music executive Soso Soberekon's wedding, revealed that Northeast TV, a station based in northern Ghana, had begun airing The Memory of You Part 2 on its channel, just hours after she uploaded it to YouTube.

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as Ghanaian TV station allegedly air her new movie without permission. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"I don't know you. I didn't give you permission," she said, visibly shaken at the start of the clip before her tone sharpened into fury.

"You did not communicate with me. You just took my movie that I posted on my YouTube channel, not even up to 24 hours, boom, you put it on your TV for people to watch for free and then you make money."

Iyabo Ojo Calls Out Ghana's Authorities

The actress did not stop at addressing the station alone. She directed her appeal at Ghana's National Film Authority, the country's Minister of Arts and Culture, and even President John Mahama, urging officials to clamp down on local TV stations that broadcast Nollywood content without licensing agreements.

Ojo also pointed out that she had previously heard fellow actress Bimbo Ademoye raise the same complaint, and she expressed frustration that nothing appeared to have changed.

She listed the costs behind every production, actor fees, equipment, locations, feeding, accommodation, costumes and makeup, arguing that piracy directly eats into a filmmaker's ability to recoup those investments from legitimate streaming platforms like YouTube.

Iyabo Ojo blasts Ghanaian TV Station, calls on authorities to act. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The video ended with Ojo issuing a fierce verbal curse at whoever is responsible.

The Instagram video of Iyabo Ojo calling out a Ghanaian TV station is below:

Fans and Fellow Actresses React

Fellow actress Destiny Etiko weighed in directly in the comments, writing:

"That's what they do to all our movies o 😢🥲🥲 I have complained so much and am tired."

bakarezhainab wrote:

"Which kind wahala be this Olorun, someone's sweat?"

@thejpdiariescanada commented:

"This is so unfair. Copyrighting someone's hard work and sweat without their permission. That's piracy na! Please I think the best thing to do is to sue them!"

@ronkyflowers_decorations asked:

"Pls what is there ig page, make we mount there page"

@zainabadeshina_ noted:

"@bimboademoye That's The Same Thing They Did To Her 😩😔😫"

@mcjblazedwfc added:

"Have talked about this before it was done to @uzee_usman @bimboademoye just few weeks back. Sue them QM"

Iyabo Ojo celebrates son Festus on his birthday

Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo marked her son Festus Ojo’s birthday with a special song and a heartfelt message on June 21, 2026.

The proud mother referred to her first child as her golden boy and expressed gratitude for the joy he brings to her life.

Festus responded with warm appreciation, while his sister, Priscilla Ojo, and several Nollywood stars also joined in to honour his special day.

Source: Legit.ng