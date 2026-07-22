The Pentagon confirmed the deaths of four US service members following Iranian strikes on bases in Jordan and Iraq after a fragile ceasefire broke down

At least 18 American troops have been killed and roughly 500 wounded since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell provided an updated casualty count Monday, even as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had earlier declared the campaign a historic victory

Four United States soldiers have been killed and scores more wounded following a fresh wave of Iranian attacks on American military bases in Jordan and Iraq, after a brief ceasefire between Washington and Tehran fell apart.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the updated toll on Monday, July 21, bringing the total number of US service members killed since American and Israeli strikes began against Iran on February 28 to at least 18, with roughly 500 wounded overall.

Four US service members have died following Iranian strikes on bases in Jordan and Iraq. Photo credit: US

Source: Twitter

The casualties contradict repeated claims by President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth that Iran's military had been effectively neutralised.

Hegseth described the campaign as a "historic and overwhelming victory" at an April press conference.

The 4 soldiers identified

Isabella Gonzales

Private First Class Isabella Gonzales, 19, was killed on Friday during an Iranian missile and drone strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. She had enlisted in the Army the previous year and worked as an air and missile defence crewmember. ABC News reported.

Gonzales was posthumously promoted from private to PFC. Brigadier General Glenn Henke said she "gave the ultimate sacrifice for her country and will always be remembered as a hero."

Tyler Feehan

First Lieutenant Tyler Feehan, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, succumbed to wounds from the same Jordan attack the following day.

He had enlisted in 2019 with the Hawaii Army National Guard before commissioning as an Air Defense Artillery Officer in 2024 after graduating from Brigham Young University. He will be posthumously promoted to captain.

Brigadier General John Dawber said Feehan's "unwavering dedication" would "leave an enduring legacy."

Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad

Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, had initially been listed as missing following Friday's strike on the Jordan base before being confirmed dead on Tuesday after remains were recovered from the site.

She joined the Army in March 2019 and worked as a signal operations support specialist. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Rampersad "lived a life of courage and selflessness" and called her "one of our own."

Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton

Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died on Sunday after a controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone at Erbil Air Base in Iraq. His wife, Mia Gonzalez-Swinton, described him to ABC News as "an amazing father and an amazing husband" who "cared so much for his soldiers."

The Defence Department said an investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of his death. He will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.

Base infrastructure under scrutiny

The deaths have renewed questions about the vulnerability of US military infrastructure in the region. Many overseas installations rely on above-ground structures built from low-cost materials, such as trailers and shipping containers, which offer limited protection against direct missile and drone impacts.

Even the large concrete blast walls common across US bases in Iraq and Afghanistan were designed primarily to counter gunfire, mortars, and vehicle bombs, not precision aerial weapons, according to a 2006 Army assessment.

US carries 7 nights operation in Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States military conducted a seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran, targeting surveillance infrastructure, military logistics sites, underground weapons storage facilities, and maritime assets, US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed in a statement posted to X.

Centcom said its forces wrapped up operations at 21:30 ET, deploying fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships, among other assets.

Source: Legit.ng