The UK government has outlined specific circumstances under which a foreigner living in the country may be deported

Criminal convictions are among the grounds listed, but the rules extend beyond offences to include broader public interest considerations

A lesser-known provision also covers spouses or partners of certain individuals already facing deportation orders

The UK government has published a set of conditions under which a foreign national living in the country could be removed and sent back to their home country.

Details available on the official UK government website outline the specific grounds that may trigger a deportation order against a foreigner, covering criminal conduct, national interest decisions, and even family ties in certain situations.

UK explains 3 reasons foreigners could be deported, lists key immigration rules. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Mahir Asadli/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Criminal Convictions and Public Good

1. Criminal record

One of the clearest paths to deportation involves a criminal record. According to the government's published guidelines, any foreigner who has been convicted of a criminal offence may be liable for deportation, depending on the nature and severity of the crime.

2. Right to deport

Beyond criminal activity, the UK also reserves the right to deport a foreign national if the Secretary of State determines that removing the individual would be in the public interest. This means a person does not necessarily need to have broken the law to face deportation. If authorities conclude that a foreigner's continued presence in the country poses a risk to public order, safety, or national interest, that alone can serve as grounds for removal.

3. The spouse or partner provision

Perhaps the least widely known of the three grounds involves family relationships. The guidelines state that if a foreigner under the age of 18 has been ordered to be deported, their spouse or partner may also be subject to a deportation order.

This provision means that a person who has not personally committed any offence or been deemed a public concern could still face removal from the UK solely based on their relationship with someone who has been ordered to leave.

Together, these three grounds reflect the broad powers the UK government holds when it comes to managing the presence of foreign nationals in the country, covering everything from personal conduct to the decisions of close family members.

Nigerian man faces deportation, makes emotional plea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man in the UK made an emotional appeal for help after saying his visa was close to expiring.

The man said he was urgently looking for a visa-sponsored job before the deadline to avoid deportation. He also shared his skills and work experience, hoping an employer would offer him a job and help him remain in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng