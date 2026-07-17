Super Falcons attacker Esther Okoronkwo shared her reaction after missing out on the 2025 CAF Best Women's Player Award

Okoronkwo said being nominated was a great honour and celebrated the moment with a lot of excitement

The Nigerian forward said retaining the WAFCON trophy matters more to her than any individual accolade

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has opened up about missing the top three at the 2025 CAF Best Award, insisting that the team's success takes priority over personal recognition.

She was named among the top 10 nominees, but did not advance to the final three despite her contribution to Super Falcon’s record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Esther Okoronkwo in action for Nigeria at WAFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by BBC Sport, Ghizlaine Chebbak ultimately clinched the award ahead of Nigerian captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Sanaa Mssoudy.

Okoronkwo reacts to losing CAF award

Speaking in an interview with CAF, Okoronkwo reflected on her nomination, which came off the back of her contributions to Nigeria's 10th WAFCON triumph in Morocco.

Okoronkwo described the experience of seeing her name on the shortlist as a significant personal milestone.

“It was huge for me. When I saw my name, I was excited and posted a video of myself dancing on Snapchat. I have come a long way, so being nominated was a great honour. I was very happy and excited,” she said.

When asked whether missing out on the individual award would drive her ahead of the next tournament, Okoronkwo was clear that collective ambition outweighs any personal grievance.

“Not necessarily. I already have motivation from our last win. I am not going into the next tournament because I did not win an individual award. That has happened and is in the past,” she added.

“My focus is on repeating history and retaining the trophy. We won the trophy, and that is more important to me than an individual award. If the country is happy, I am happy.”

She is part of Justine Madugu’s squad at the same tournament in Morocco this year as the Super Falcons aim to defend their title.

Super Falcons’ camp open in Casablanca

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons’ camp opened in Casablanca ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

All 25 invited players are expected to converge before the team moves to Rabat for their group stage matches as they seek to defend their crown.

Source: Legit.ng