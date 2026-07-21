The US government has outlined specific groups of people who qualify to apply for a green card under the special immigrant category

The list explained five people who are among those who may be eligible for a Green Card in this category and the conditions that must be met

International broadcasters working for a US government media agency and retired international organisation employees also make the list

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified which groups of people qualify to apply for a green card under the special immigrant category, releasing details of five distinct eligibility groups.

The information, published on the official USCIS website, outlines the specific conditions each applicant must meet to be considered under this immigration pathway.

US lists 5 groups of people who can apply for Green Card as special immigrants. Photo: jacoblund

Source: UGC

Having a Green Card (officially known as a Permanent Resident Card) allows you to live and work permanently in the United States. The steps you must take to apply for a Green Card will vary depending on your individual situation.

USCIS notes that each category carries its own set of conditions, and applicants are advised to review the full eligibility requirements before submitting a petition.

Here are five groups of people that make up the special immigrant category:

1. US Green Card for Religious Workers

The first group covers members of a recognised religious denomination who intend to work in the United States for a nonprofit religious organisation. To qualify, the individual must be coming to the country specifically to carry out that religious work.

2. US Green Card for Vulnerable Juveniles

The second category applies to juveniles who are under the protection of a juvenile court due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect by a parent. Young people in this situation may be eligible to apply for a green card as special immigrant juveniles.

3. US Green Card Afghan and Iraqi Nationals

Nationals from Afghanistan and Iraq who worked alongside the US government may also qualify, under three distinct circumstances.

These include Afghan or Iraqi nationals who served as translators or interpreters for the US government, Iraqis employed by or on behalf of the US government in Iraq at any point from 20 March 2003 onwards for a minimum of one year, and Afghans employed by either the US government or the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).

4. US Green Card for International broadcasters

The fourth eligible group covers international broadcasters who are coming to the US to work as members of the media for the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) or an organisation that receives USAGM grant funding.

5. Employee of international organisations

Finally, retired officers or employees of qualifying international organisations or NATO may also be eligible, as may certain family members of such employees. This group, sometimes referred to as NATO-6 employees and their families, falls under a separate but related provision.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment

Source: Legit.ng