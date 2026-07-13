A lady shared her stage 3 kidney cancer diagnosis and used her experience to warn others about early warning signs

She listed about four signs that she suggested were troubling and warned people against ignoring them

Her video drew an outpouring of support and prayers from followers who urged her to stay strong

A lady living with stage 3 kidney cancer has taken to TikTok to share four warning signs of the disease that many people routinely dismiss.

She urged her followers to take their bodies seriously before it is too late, as she listed the signs.

Lady mentions worrying health symptoms she says should never be dismissed. Photo credit: @enitasugar/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

4 signs that should not be ignored

The lady, known on TikTok as @enitasugar, opened up about her diagnosis in a video that has since gained attention online, using her personal experience as a platform to educate others on what to watch out for.

In the clip, she listed four symptoms that are often brushed aside but can point to something far more serious.

The first is blood in the urine, a sign that many people attribute to other, less severe causes.

The second is persistent pain in the back or side, which she stressed should not be normalised or endured without medical attention.

The third is unexplained weight loss, and the fourth is constant fatigue that does not improve with rest.

Followers encourage kidney cancer warrior

Her vulnerability in sharing the diagnosis with Nigerians drew a wave of emotional reactions from her community on TikTok.

@Don Lachino said:

"Your mindset is always strong and determined to get over any obstacle, and everything will come out well."

@Lola said:

"When you said side pain, do you mean like hips and stuff, God’s got you!"

@Emmaculate Anyang606 said:

"You will be walking testimony am telling you very soon."

@enefabs added:

"I pray you win this battle."

See the post below:

Lady battling kidney cancer cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady on TikTok shared the emotional story of how she was diagnosed with kidney cancer, just like actor Alexx Ekubo.

She mentioned that she discovered the illness over a year ago while undergoing a screening for a different illness.

Source: Legit.ng