A young lady from the Democratic Republic of Congo shared two peculiar things that many people don’t know about her in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady who left home at the age of 12 said she could speak 5 different languages and went on to mention them.

Polygot lady speaks about her life

She said she could speak English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and Lingala, a language from her home country of Congo.

According to DoseofEmirates, she also explained the reason she left home at 12 years old was because her parents wanted her to have the best education, which was not possible in her home country, Congo.

Watch the video below:

