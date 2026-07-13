CAF has backed Nigeria as one of the favourites to retain the Women's AFCON title in Morocco

The Super Falcons will target a record-extending 11th continental crown under Justine Madugu

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has been singled out as Nigeria's key player for the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown its weight behind Nigeria's Super Falcons ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing the defending champions as one of the leading contenders to retain their continental crown in Morocco.

In its official tournament preview, CAF highlighted Nigeria's dominance in African women's football, pointing to the team's unrivalled record of 10 WAFCON titles and consistent success over more than two decades.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the WAFCON trophy on the podium at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by Abdel BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

CAF backs Super Falcons for another title

CAF noted that head coach Justine Madugu has maintained Nigeria's winning culture since taking charge, guiding the Super Falcons back to the summit of African football by lifting the 2024 title.

The continental body praised Madugu's leadership, tactical approach and understanding of the squad, adding that his management has created a competitive environment while preserving Nigeria's reputation as Africa's benchmark team.

CAF also identified captain Rasheedat Ajibade as the player expected to lead Nigeria's charge in Morocco after her outstanding performances at the previous edition, where she was named Player of the Tournament.

Alongside Ajibade, CAF highlighted stars such as Chiamaka Nnadozie, Asisat Oshoala, Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie and Jennifer Echegini as key members of a squad blessed with quality across every department.

Tough Group C awaits Nigeria

According to the BBC, the Super Falcons qualified for the tournament after defeating Benin 3-1 on aggregate in the qualifying playoffs and have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

While acknowledging that Zambia have emerged as one of Africa's fastest-rising teams, CAF insisted Nigeria possess the experience, depth and winning mentality needed to navigate the group and challenge for another title.

Africa's football governing body added that the Super Falcons remain the continent's highest-ranked women's national team and will arrive in Morocco determined to extend their remarkable legacy by capturing an unprecedented 11th WAFCON trophy.

Super Falcons begin preparations

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Super Falcons officially opened their training camp in Casablanca on Monday, July 13, as preparations gathered pace for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team will later move to Rabat for their Group C fixtures against Malawi, Zambia and Egypt, with the defending champions aiming to begin another title-winning campaign in convincing fashion.

Source: Legit.ng