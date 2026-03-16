A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share the amount she paid for her master's degree at the University of Lagos

She mentioned her department in the viral video and the year she applied for the master's program at the school

The young lady mentioned that the total pay might vary from department to department at UNILAG

A young lady who did her master’s at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has mentioned the total amount she spent to obtain the degree and gave a full breakdown of each cost that sums up the total figure.

She explained in detail that the amount she mentioned in the video is specifically what she paid for the master’s programme she did in a department, which she also mentioned in the video.

UNILAG student breaks down fees she paid for her master’s program. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/gbemisoladuyile, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate reveals cost of master’s degree

@gemisoladuyile explained that she applied last year around June, July, or August 2025.

She said in the TikTok video:

"This is a cost breakdown of everything that I've spent on my master’s degree so far for those who have been coming to my DM to ask."

She then gave a complete breakdown of the total amount she spent to get the master’s degree.

Her statement:

"Here is a complete breakdown of everything."

"Application cost was 40,000, and after the exams, and we got admission, the first set of payments that we saw on the portal was 95,000."

"Then we paid a departmental fee of 30,000, then we went on to pay 10,000 for something I don't remember. It's not a general payment, but it applies to my department."

"Then, a few weeks after, we saw additional payments which summed up to 232,000."

"Everything is a total of 407,000."

Young Nigerian lady shares total cost of master’s degree at University of Lagos. Photo Source: Tiktok/gbemisoladuyile

Source: TikTok

While giving a breakdown of the cost, she also mentioned the course she got her master’s degree in.

@gemisoladuyile added:

"This is for my department, the Department of Theatre Arts. Departments differ. I don't know the prices for other departments, but you can use this to have an idea of how much to have in your savings before you apply for your master’s degree. Applications should be open anytime from June, July, or August, that's the same time I applied last year."

Reactions as lady reveals cost of degree

Ethereal said:

"Sis, is Nysc compulsory as a requirement for masters????"

NATURALISTYLE|YOUR HAIR BESTIE added:

"IF una sha wan do MBA hold 1m for part time."

TeeTush noted:

"Wait, we are writing exam 😳 after application fee of 40k."

Nadra stressed:

"Applications open early in the year it opened February last year and last for 6 months closed in September last year i did test in October..mine too my total MSc cost 465 excluding departmental fee and form."

OSE wrote:

"Please when will 2026 applications start, and how can I go about the process? someone help please."

Enahoro said:

"Did you get a mail from the Unilag? I wrote the exams last year and still haven’t gotten a mail"

Omowon shared:

"Abeg, per session or per semester, before I go collect form?"

abdulquadirsabia added:

"Wow, U Nila is quite cheap then, I spent 622.5k in Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye."

SMK📸📈 noted:

"Wait wait wait wait!!!! I think tiktok is connected to my chatgpt or my life ! What ? I thought of going for nysc this year and tiktok started bring nysc videos .. I applied for an interior designing course online and tiktok brought interior decors videos to my fyp . Now now now wey I Dey reason masters degree tiktok kon Dey bring this kin video ?😂….NOO TIKTOK GET ACCESS TO MY PHONE INFO!"

The Similoluwa Awe said:

"For LLM, full time 700k - 750k, for part-time 2 years, 1.2million, can be more than if you don't pay for each year at once. Convocation fee not included."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Bisola Quadri, who completed her master’s degree at both the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos, shared her experience about studying in the two schools.

UNILAG graduate celebrates completing master’s degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian graduate, Temitope Adedoyin, celebrated after completing his Master of Environmental Design (Architecture) at the University of Lagos.

Adedoyin said he had to quit his job so he could focus on his studies, even though some people did not agree with his decision.

Source: Legit.ng