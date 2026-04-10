A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her surprise after her mother mentioned the amount she paid as school fees in Plateau State

She mentioned that her mother had told her the exact amount she paid as school fees several years back, but she didn’t believe her mother until she saw the receipt

The lady saw the receipt, and the amount she saw made her believe her mother. She also shared details of the receipt on social media, which contains the exact amount

A Nigerian lady has shared a receipt showing the amount her mother paid as school fees in the 1993/1995 academic session in Plateau State.

The young lady added a caption to the video, revealing that when her mum told her the amount, she didn’t believe it until she saw the receipt of the payment.

Woman reacts as she finds out how much her mother paid for school fees in 1993. Photo Source: Tiktok/bennie7878

Source: TikTok

Lady posts school fees receipt from 1993

Details on the receipt showed that the payment was for the 1993/1994 academic session for JSS 1.

The date the payment was made is written as 25-11-1993. The fee was for the first term of the academic session.

Lady shocked as she sees mother’s school fees receipt from 1993 in Plateau State. Photo Source: Tiktok/bennie7878

Source: TikTok

Lady mentions her mother's school fees

Posting the video, which contains the receipt, the lady, @bennie7878, wrote:

"My mum told me she paid school fees of 30 naira. I never believed it until I saw the receipt."

The TikTok video shows the lady’s face and, at the end, the receipt, which contains all the information to back her claims, including some of the details mentioned in this article.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared how much she spent to get her master’s degree at the University of Lagos. The lady explained that she applied for the programme around June, July, or August 2025 and later got admitted.

She said she paid N40,000 for the application form, N95,000 after admission, N30,000 as a departmental fee, and another N10,000 for an extra charge in her department.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Babcock University cried out online after struggling to secure a job one year after he graduated from the popular university. The young man revealed in a viral video that he spent over N10 million on tuition fees but had yet to find a job that pays up to N100,000.

University of Ibadan student reveals school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a master’s student at the University of Ibadan shared his school story and how much he paid.

The student, Umoru Ayotunde, said he paid about N186,400 at first. Later, the money reached about N196,000 because of extra charges. He also said he still needs to pay about N200,000 to finish his school fees. He studies Cultural and Media Studies and is also the course representative in his department. The graduate also spoke about the jobs he did that helped him raise money for the high school fees.

Source: Legit.ng