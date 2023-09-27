A Nigerian businesswoman has come under heavy criticism for doing a giveaway with her mattress which is over two years old

For many netizens, it was not the gesture that irked them but the modalities she required interested beneficiaries to follow

According to the lady, the beneficiary must be a struggling single mother who is not a widow and should do a short video

A Nigerian lady, Ima Obong Uboh, has been dragged on social media for doing a giveaway with her over-two-year-old mattress.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, September 23, the self-acclaimed feminist announced the mattress giveaway, saying it is a king-sized semi-orthopaedic poly mattress.

Ima Obong Uboh was heavily criticised for her mattress giveaway modality. Photo Credit: Ima Obong Uboh

Source: Facebook

Sharing pictures of the mattress and the receipt of the purchase, Ima explained that she bought it at N105k and has used it for two years and five months. She said it would be given out with four pillows.

According to Ima, her 'high budget-man' appealed to her to have it changed, hence her decision to give it out.

Ima's giveaway modality that irked many netizens

Ima rolled out conditions for the mattress giveaway which did not sit well with many. She said the beneficiary must be a struggling single mother with at least two children and is not a widow.

Ima added that qualified persons should do a short video convincing her on why they should be selected. The businesswoman maintained that the videos would be subject to public voting.

''Beneficiary must be a struggling single mother who is not a widow, with at least 2 children.

"If you qualify, drop a short video of you, convincing us on why I should give it to you.

"If you're not qualified but know someone who is, drop a short video of them convincing us on why I should give them.

"The public will vote for who they believe needs it the most.

"The time starts now,'' a part of her post read.

Ima Obong Uboh cam under fire

Benita Eneje said:

"So a ‘struggling single mother who is not a widow’ must have slept with two different men or the same man to have 2 kids? If you want to give it out, you give it out. Because of mattress."

Sandra Adebola Johnson said:

"Haaaaa.

"God punish poverty.

"The person should better sleep on the floor.

"If I see any video ewon straight."

Harry Fynebone said:

"The intent is beautiful , I mean you had ( or still have the option of selling).

"However, the criteria is rather demeaning on the receiver's personality...

"I'd suggest you review the criteria please.

"Well done Miss Uboh."

Juliet Jude said:

"So because of foam wey u don use for 2years people should start doing video calls with their children.

"If na money you wan give that means wey go dey for big brother house 24 hours camera on us abeg."

Favour Pratt said:

"This is how people who grew in and have poverty mentality think and act... Any little thing, they want to exaggerate and blow it out of proportion... people have given out bigger things without asking for any requirements but maka foam, you don tell people mama to do video post...

"Chineke merem ebere o."

Source: Legit.ng