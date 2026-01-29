N7bn has been allocated for the solarisation of Aso Villa to combat Nigeria's power supply challenges

The previous year's N10bn solar project funding faced criticism amid substantial electricity costs

The Energy Commission defends the solar initiative as a solution for sustainable energy at the State House in Abuja

FCT, Abuja- The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has allocated N7bn for the ongoing solarisation of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The “solarisation of the Villa with solar mini-grid” is to address Nigeria’s persistent power supply challenges,

As reported by The Punch, the allocation is contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly in December 2025.

The N7bn budget proposal for Aso Villa’s solar power is under the State House Headquarters.

Recall that the Presidency allocated the sum of N10bn for the same project in the 2025 budget.

There was widespread criticism against Tnubu’s administration over the 10bn allocation for a solar power project at Aso Rock.

However, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, said it was unsustainable to continue paying an annual electricity bill of about N47bn for Aso Villa.

In defending the project, Abdullahi said the solar power installation would deliver uninterrupted, clean energy while ultimately reducing pressure on the national grid.

According to the 2026 budget proposal, the State House also allocated N311m for electricity charges.

The State House spent a total of N483.34m on electricity bills in 2024, representing a 40.17 per cent increase from the N344.82m spent in 2023.

Similarly, N1.99bn was allocated for plant and generator costs and N22.23m for cooking gas, while N156.66m was earmarked for fuelling motor vehicles.

Clarity on installing solar panels in Aso Rock

Recall that the Tinubu-led federal government explained the rationale behind the installation of solar panel energy at the Aso Villa.

Abdullahi, at a press conference on Friday, April 25, said that it was unsustainable for the Aso Rock Villa to continue to pay a ₦47 billion electricity bill per year.

Abdullahi explained that this was the reason for President Tinubu's approval of ₦10 billion for the generation of a solar power grid for the presidential villa.

Tinubu thrown into darkness as power outage hits Presidential Villa

Legit.ng also reported that a major electricity blackout affected at least 53 areas in Abuja, including the Villa, due to technical faults in some feeders owned by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

The power outage disrupted supply to key areas, including the R4 Injection Substation at Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Naff Valley Estate Injection Sub-Station, and other surrounding areas.

This happened a few days after the TCN announced a scheduled seven-hour power outage in parts of the FCT on February 22 and 23, 2025, due to preventive maintenance on transformers.

