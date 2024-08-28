A video of a man who sells sachet water, popularly known as pure water, in an unusual way has gone viral

The 'neat' man used a stay and spoon to take out the pure water out of a cooler for potential customers

Some internet users commended the pure water seller for his handling of his hustle, while others made jokes out of it

A man who sells sachet water in an interesting way has caught Nigerians' attention.

A young lady, @hillshappiness10, who saw the man marvelled at how he sold his sachet water and videoed him.

He sold his wares in a cooler. Photo Credit: @hillshappiness10

The man put the sachet water in a cooler and used a tray and spoon to take it to a nearby customer.

The lady who spotted him seemed amused by his style and dubbed him an executive water seller.

Her TikTok video has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the sachet water seller

nurse_kharlie💊💉 said:

"Wait oooo,I was expecting rice from the cooler ooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣executive indeed."

Peace Ikechukwu502 said:

"Na pure water this man dey treat like say i dey buy something more than it. So creative, Open doors will come ur way soon."

amärå💞❤️ said:

"Pure waterrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr😂.

"Nawa oh.

"Some people too do oh😭."

Molly 🥴❤️🦋 said:

"This one now him dream fit be chef 😂Buh as job no Dey he put the passion into pure water 😂😂."

mimah❤️‍🩹🥶 said:

"I feel like crying 😭.

"Someone's dad.

"I am now imagining that is my daddy😭.

"So heart breaking."

REINHARD XCHANGE.🌐 said:

"Omo! I wish I saw someone to help him. he's business-oriented."

love bella said:

"You see the way he is putting the water, very sweet, very nice, very demure."

EBERECHUKWU❤️‍🩹💜🌹 said:

"Aaahhh this one na yale water ,, hand no dey touch am."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pure water seller had served customers with a big spoon and tray.

Pure water seller secures scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pure water seller who dropped out of school had secured a scholarship.

Augustus reportedly dropped out of school two years ago to start hawking water on the streets. The founder of Educare, Alex Onyia, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @winexviv.

Onyia said the teenager was challenged to join the UTME preparatory class with the promise that he will get a full scholarship if he scored above 300. He said Augustus accepted the challenge, attended class during the day and went back to sell his pure water after the day's classes.

