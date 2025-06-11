Rachel A. A. Darko, lady who is a trained nurse was spotted selling water in the streets after she was unable to secure a job

However, he story went viral and she finally got help and found a job at a private clinic where she has started working

On the day she started working at the clinic, she was seen weeping out of joy, and she also received financial help

A trained medical professional who could not find a job received help after her story went viral on social media.

According to the story, the lady, Rachel A. A. Darko, studied nursing in school but has been without a job for five years.

Racel A. A. Darko has been offered a job in Accra, Ghana. Photo credit: Facebook/Nana Tea.

Source: Facebook

To make ends meet, the lady took to the streets to hawk pure water in Accra, Ghana.

The story was shared on Facebook by Ghanaian philanthropist, Nana Tea, who said he first learned about the lady identified as Rachel in 2024.

His words:

"Meet Madam Rachel. She completed the Saviour Church Nursing and Midwifery Training College in 2020. Even with her qualifications, she hasn't been posted to any hospital yet, so she has ventured into selling pure water in traffic. She stays around the Dansoman Exhibition. I was contacted last year( October,2024) about her story and all i could do was to motivate her with just 400gh but that's not sustainable at all. If you know any hospital, clinic, or health facilities that might need her skills, don't hesitate to connect her so she go about saving lives."

In another update, Nana Tea confirmed that Rachel has been given a job in Accra.

He said:

"Update for our dear sister Nurse! After facing challenges with her posting, she's been offered a job opportunity at Goodcare Medical Center near Accra General Post Office after the CEO of the center got in touch with me. She begins orientation tomorrow and officially starts on the 15th."

The nurse had been without a job for five years before she got a job. Photo credit: Facebook/Nana Tea.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as trained nurse gets job offer after five years

Isaac Nana Baah Asare said:

"My dear everything will be fine, that's all I could say for now. We will all remember you in prayers with God all things are possible."

LA MI Si said:

"She should do homecare nursing, I’m also a graduate nurse, that’s what I’ve been doing to sustain myself,, hopefully when the portal opens, then she re-applies."

Abayom Anambamlie Ruth said:

"If she lives Accra, then she should count herself being lucky because she can get homecare jobs. Some of us after graduating left the north to Accra to do homecare. And it hasn’t be bad since."

Registered nurse cries out over N40,000 salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady attracted netizens after she cried out over her N40,000 salary as a registered nurse.

She said she was a registered nurse based in Osogbo, Osun state and needed a job to make ends meet.

Many who came across the lady’s tweet offered to assist her in getting a job, while others told her about international opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng