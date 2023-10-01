A young Nigerian boy has gotten netizens emotional after writing on the shirt of a new graduate

In a video, the pure water seller was seen happily writing on the shirt with so much eagerness and joy

In his emotional write-up on her shirt, he wished that none of her children would end up as pure water seller

A pure water seller has gone viral after showing off a rare gesture to a Nigerian lady who just graduated from school.

After writing her last paper, some friends and well-wishers gathered around the lady to write on her white shirt.

Pure water seller writes on lady's sign-out shirt Photo credit: @naijaeverything/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Pure water seller melts hearts after writing on graduate's sign-out shirt

A pure water seller who stood close by did not let the moment pass him by and he thought it wise to celebrate the lady.

He immediately grabbed a marker to write some words of prayer on her shirt and a video captured him in the act.

In his words, he prayed that the young lady's children do not end up as pure water sellers despite being his job at the moment.

Netizens react as pure water seller prays for graduate

His kind gesture has endeared the hearts of many who wished to offer assistance to the young child.

Ayor_aad said:

"Is Like the boy dey sell water to them in the school but he pray for the lady that none of her children will sell water like him."

Perry_smile01 commented:

"Helper has locate this boy already ijn."

Sam_nexx said:

"No doubt this boy is actually brilliant. With the sentence he constructed. God bless him."

Badboi___ray reacted:

"Omo I still gat get in touch with this boy. He deserves to be helped. I’m also ready to contribute. Pls just in case you’re able to get in touch with him."

Onomski__mrslim added:

"He wrote as I sell water, non of ur child will sell water. Good boy."

Opeyemi__daniel said:

"I love the fact that they even prayed for him."

Candy_milly001 said:

"Pls locate this boy he needs to be helped."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng