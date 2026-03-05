A Nigerian lady has shared the amazing offer she received from Piggyvest after reaching N1 million in savings on the platform

She posted a screenshot of the messages online and expressed her happiness about the unexpected offer from Piggyvest

Her post garnered massive reactions, with social media users chiming in to congratulate her on her good fortune

A Nigerian lady's years of disciplined saving led to a surprise reward from Piggyvest, a popular savings platform.

The lady, who had been diligently saving for over eight years, was thrilled to receive an unexpected message from Piggyvest congratulating her on reaching the N1 million milestone.

Nigerian lady joyful as Piggyvest offers to pay her rent. Photo credit: @CrystalReignz/X.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets surprising offer from Piggyvest

Identified as @CrystalReignz on X, the lady was overwhelmed with joy when she shared the news with her online community.

She expressed her gratitude for the platform that had helped her achieve her goal of hitting a huge sum of N1 million.

In her words:

"It's Piggyvest guys. please help me thank them, Haaaa, your brand will continue to grow, you will grow beyond measure. Everybody you need to start using piggyvest."

Piggyvest's gesture was special, as they offered to cover her rent for the year, allowing her to keep her savings intact.

The message read:

"Hello Crystal. We saw your post and just want to say congratulations on hitting this milestone. We're genuinely proud to have been part of your journey. To celebrate, we'd love to cover your rent this year so your N1,000,000 stays completely intact. Could you let us know how much your annual rent is? Thank you again for trusting Piggyvest for all these years. We're always cheering you on."

Lady reacts as Piggyvest offers to pay her rent after she saved N1 million on the platform. Photo credit: @CrystalReignz/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady receives amazing offer from Piggyvest

The lady's post sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians who were inspired by her dedication and the platform's generosity.

Beri said:

"You know what’s funny? This is the first of many deals you’ll get on this app after that tweet."

Simply Sina said:

"Wow! This is so sweet and thoughtful of them! Thank you so much piggy."

Lefty said:

"Piggyvest is highly commendable for saving lives through their savings initiative for years now. I have become more calculative with my spending with their annoying but impactful reminders on savings as well. I rarely recommend but the benefits I have gotten from Piggyvest is amazing. Well done and thank you for this! @CrystalReignz , I pray this is the beginning of good things to come for you. Keep winning!"

Adesola added:

"I was hoping for a miracle on your behalf, because I don’t want you to touch the 1m, I’m glad you got one. Congratulations."

See the post below:

Lady discloses interest she made on Piggyvest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who saved N50,000 daily on Piggvest mentioned the interest she got after using the Safelock feature.

Many reacted as she shared the amount currently in her account, as they questioned what she did for a living to get such savings.

Source: Legit.ng