A Nigerian lady has shared how Nigerian fintech, PiggyVest handled a mistaken money transfer into her Flex account

She said the fintech company alerted her, temporarily placed her account on hold, and resolved the issue quickly

The lady praised PiggyVest for the seamless process, comparing it favourably to the slower procedures of traditional banks

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to acknowledge PiggyVest after the fintech company handled a case of a mistaken money transfer into her account.

The lady, identified as Oruonye Chioma Mercy, shared her experience on Facebook. She explained how PiggyVest responded after another user accidentally sent money into her Flex account on the platform.

According to her post, PiggyVest sent her an email informing her of the error and temporarily placed her account on hold to prevent further transactions.

Nigerian lady shares experience with PiggyVest

Oruonye explained that after confirming and approving the reversal on the app, the issue was resolved quickly without any complications.

She noted that the entire process was completed smoothly, as opposed to the case with physical banks in Nigeria, where, she said, it could take weeks before the issue would be fixed.

Her Facebook post read:

"A few days ago, I received a mail from Piggyvest informing me that another user had mistakenly transferred money into my Flex account.

My account was temporarily placed on hold, I was asked to check my app, confirm the transaction, and approve a reversal so the funds could be returned to the rightful owner. I checked, confirmed, approved and that was it.

No back and forth. No branch visits. No affidavits. No stress.

This is a process that would take regular banks weeks (or months) of unnecessary bureaucracy.

This right here is what customer-centric, tech-driven financial service should look like.

Well done, Piggyvest."

Reactions to lady's comment on PiggyVest

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who saw her post on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Ovie Olotu wrote:

"They can do so because it's same bank, if it's between different bank they cannot freeze your account without a court order, freezing your account because someone else made a mistake is actually illegal."

Chinedu Raymond said:

"Inasmuch as I applaud the laudable changes these fintechs have brought to our financial sector, we should not lose sight of the fact that this is Nigeria, and NDIC does not directly insure most fintechs. The politics in our financial sector can be quite unpredictable."

Aidudo Stella commented:

"Piggyvest dey try abeg. Na only ALAT Icomot from the league."

Kate Bassey stated:

"These regular banks are too relaxed. I will soon boycott all of them and stick to Piggy. They do exactly what banks are supposed to do."

Yekumah Wali commented:

"I have such experiences with Opay... Refunds and reversals were seamless."

