A Nigerian lady has publicly displayed the interest that PiggyVest credited her with for locking N1.3 million in her account for six months

She posted a screenshot of her PiggyVest dashboard as she expressed amazement over the interest the online savings and wealth management platform gave her

Many internet users who saw the interest balance were impressed and celebrated with the lady, while others had different opinions

A lady, @omaofweb3, has excitedly shown the public how much interest she received from PiggyVest after she locked N1.3 million in her account with the online savings and wealth management platform.

In a tweet on July 5, the young lady displayed her PiggyVest dashboard, which showed she had locked in N1,380,000 months ago.

A lady locks N1.3 million in her PiggyVest account for six months. Photo Credit: Wirestock, X/@omaofweb3

Source: Getty Images

The dashboard also showed she received N99k in interest from PiggyVest. Her tweet read:

"I locked 1.3m in piggyvest and they gave me 99k interest."

@omaofweb3's tweet went viral, attracting questions from netizens, with many impressed by the interest she received from the platform.

When asked how long she locked the N1.3 million in her PiggyVest account, the lady revealed it was for six months.

0A lady showcases the interest PiggyVest paid her for locking N1.3 million for six months. Photo Credit: @omaofweb3

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

PiggyVest: Reactions trail lady's interest lady received

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's display below:

@Thelast_Escobar said:

"Buy shares too you’d gain more profit than what you’ve gotten from PGvest."

@muna58074236 said:

"Ok, Una just discover piggy? I don Dey use piggy 8 years now and they’re just 10 years old and my Acc is 10 years old only that I started using it 2 years later."

@Teristvibes said:

"Solid return there, Oma.

"Sadly I miss a lot of similar plays since my faith prohibits usury and interest-based gains."

@Anambra_breed said:

"Explain The Details And Options You Choose Make We Learn."

@Iamceejaymac said:

"Will do this, it doesn't look bad, how long did you lock for?"

@D8y_onchain said:

"I like PiggyVest for the aspect that you can collect it either upfront or when it's time to unlock it...gud tek."

@Doc_midex said:

"Means the interest rate is high. Almost a hundred thousand on 1.3m in 6 months...

"That's beautiful."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who had abandoned N1k in his PiggyVest account since 2020 had displayed how much he found after five years.

Lady who saved N1m on PiggyVest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the mouthwatering offer she received from PiggyVest after reaching N1 million in savings.

The lady, who had been diligently saving for over eight years, was thrilled to receive an unexpected message from Piggyvest congratulating her on reaching the N1 million milestone. She was overwhelmed with joy when she shared the news with her online community.

She expressed her gratitude for the platform that had helped her achieve her goal of hitting a huge sum of N1 million. PiggyVest's gesture was special, as they offered to cover her rent for the year, allowing her to keep her savings intact.

Source: Legit.ng