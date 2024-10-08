A lady has shared a dramatic incident that played out in her secondary school on the day Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo visited

She said the presiding bishop of Winners' Chapel International arrived at her school in a helicopter and the teachers went into a frenzy

The Nigerian youth recalled something the teachers did on that fateful day which she considered as fooling

A Nigerian lady, @alexasalterego, has recalled what happened on the day the founder of Winners' Chapel International, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, came to her secondary school.

@alexasalterego shared the story on X while reacting to the federal government's approval of the construction of an airstrip at Oyedepo's Canaanland.

She said Bishop Oyedepo came in a helicopter. Photo Credit: @davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

@alexasalterego said the cleric came in a helicopter and teachers touched and knelt in front of the aircraft to "tap blessing."

She described the teachers' actions as fooling. Her story on X read:

"I remember he brought his helicopter to the sec school one time and the teachers were all touching it and kneeling in front of it to “tap blessing”. There are pictures of them in the year book and every time a teacher pissed me off, I’d go look so I can laugh at them fooling."

Bishop Oyedepo recently marked his 70th birthday and was gifted a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to the lady's story

@Lord_of_Nigeria said:

"If you want to talk to me please talk to me, don’t talk to me through the corners😭😭.

"Religion is one very funny thing but you will never know until you know."

@Ceeza_W said:

"The Easiest way to Success in Africa is Pastorship work.

"Zero Tax.

"Delusional clients.

"Cashing out everyday.

"That Hustle too sweet."

@TheRayoKasali said:

"I asked my mother the kind of souvenir she got from the Birthday. She said she got something more than souvenir.

"So I asked "oh interesting, what?" My mama said: "mantle!" and I was like "Mantle again! Did the previous ones expire?"

"It's difficult to change religious minds."

@Josh2funnyy said:

"I may not know their intentions However, sometimes, there is a transfer of grace and blessings - howbeit dependent on your faith and intentions.

"They may not have approached the Heli to get similar; but rather plugged other needs into this act of faith instead."

@KhamisAbiodun said:

"Yet they have not bought Motorcycle let alone they will buy jet. Or why are speaking in tongue sef."

@horladime_Gee said:

"I remember one time he came to sango ota with his SUV…con see how people plenty dey struggle to touch d car."

Why Oyedepo's church is super successful

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Oyedepo had shared why his church is super successful.

Oyedepo's Living Faith Church is one of Nigeria's biggest Christian congregations, boasting over 20 million members worldwide.

During a recent church service, the famous Nigerian clergyman explained to his congregation that the Living Faith Church was thriving and prosperous because it gives freely. Pastor Oyedepo revealed that the years of investing in humanitarian purposes were the secret behind the church's growth and global acceptance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng