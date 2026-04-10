A Nigerian woman who returned to school after 25 years has graduated with a first-class degree and other recognition

Despite having many responsibilities and being years away from academics, she excelled and emerged as the best graduating student

Her daughter shared the inspiring journey online, sparking reactions and congratulations from many people on social media

A Nigerian woman has inspired many after graduating with a first-class degree 25 years after completing her Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

Her achievement was shared on X by her dear daughter, @Ola_sola_Precy, who celebrated her mother's academic success in a heartfelt post.

A Nigerian woman who is also a graduates bags first class after years out of school. Photo credit: @Ola_sola_Precy/X

Source: Twitter

Woman graduates after NCE 25 years ago

According to the daughter, her mother had completed her NCE over 25 years ago but later returned to school to pursue a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree and now bagged excellent results.

She said:

"My mum is convocating today and my chest can’t contain how proud I am. ❤️🥹😭🎓

After doing her NCE over 25 years ago, she finally went back to school to get her BSc and she did it with so much grace and strength.

First class honors!!!!"

She explained that her mother’s educational journey was delayed because of life responsibilities.

A Nigerian woman bags first class degree after 25 years away from academics. Photo credit: AlexLMX/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Narrating her mother's struggles, she wrote on X:

"After her NCE, life happened. Responsibilities happened. Children, bills, sacrifices, and all the quiet ways mothers give up pieces of themselves so their families can stand.

But somehow… she still found a way to return to the classroom. To sit among people far younger than her. To study, to push, to pray, to persist.

And not only did she finish… She finished as the Best Graduating Student. First Class Honours. Our mother. Our hero. Our evidence that delay is not denial."

The daughter said she burst out crying after her mother told her about her result, knowing fully well what it cost her.

"When she told us her results, I cried. Not because of the grade alone, but because I know what it cost her. I know the nights she stayed awake. I know the days she almost gave up. I know the strength it took to begin again," she wrote.

See her X post below:

Reactions to woman graduating after NCE

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

@Hon_aremo

"Now I see where the beauty and brains is from.... You're not just those but also politically inclined... Kundus for you... Congratulations on Mum's Convocation ... I wish her the very best in this new dispensation."

Tolu Operations Strategist

@AudaciousTolu commented:

"Huge congratulations to mummy."

@MagiThe78161 said:

"Congratulations to her. However, it's convoking, not convocating."

@lemonadeofficai wrote:

"As I celebrate you, ma , I will also be celebrated, in Jesus’ name. Congratulations to your mum."

@jemmy516 commented:

"Bless her heart. Congratulations to her."

@AruoComfort said:

"Congratulations to your mom."

UNILAG graduate breaks record, bags first class

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has gone viral online after breaking a record in her family.

The young lady explained that she started her university studies while her mates were graduating from higher institutions.

She mentioned the achievement she made in her department and also the record that she broke in her family.

Source: Legit.ng