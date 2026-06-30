Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack, a member of Summit Bible Church in Port Harcourt, completed her 144-hour Bible reading attempt on June 29

The faith-driven challenge, tagged '144 Hours in the Word,' began on June 22 at the Novotel in Port Harcourt under official Guinness World Records guidelines

Her performance now awaits official verification from Guinness World Records before it can be formally recognised

Habibat Salawudeen Ihiowi-Jack, a Nigerian woman and member of Summit Bible Church in Port Harcourt, completed a 144-hour Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon reading of the Holy Bible on Sunday, June 29, 2026.

The challenge, officially tagged "144 Hours in the Word," kicked off on June 22 at the Novotel in Port Harcourt and ran for six consecutive days under strict Guinness World Records regulations, which permit participants only brief pauses to attend to essential personal needs.

A Nigerian woman completes a 144-hour Bible reading Guinness World Record attempt. Photo credit: the.belovedlove/Instagram

Source: Instagram

GWR: Lady completes 144-hour Bible reading attempt

Videos shared on Instagram showed Habibat reading aloud from a lectern as digital timers tracked every hour of her progress.

Dr Andy Osakwe, Senior Pastor of Summit Bible Churches Worldwide, framed the attempt as something far greater than a sporting-style achievement. He described it as a spiritual project intended to honour God's Word and stir a deeper commitment to Bible study among believers.

Habibat's own preparations for the attempt reportedly began as far back as June 2022, making the journey to the finish line one built over four years of consistency and devotion. Throughout the six days, she drew on the encouragement of family, church members, friends and online supporters who followed her progress closely.

Guinness World Record comparison

Her performance follows the 2024 Guinness World Records recognition of fellow Nigerian Samson Ajao, who set the world record for the longest marathon reading aloud after reading continuously for 215 hours. Ajao, who hails from Ibadan, surpassed the previous record of 124 hours, which had been held by Kyrgyzstan's Rysbai Isakov since 2022.

Habibat's 144-hour Bible reading now awaits official verification from Guinness World Records before it can be formally recognised.

Reactions as lady completes GWR feat

Reactions to Habibat's feat poured in from supporters online:

@t_o_b_z_y said:

"Congratulations.😍❤️"

@juanita_ereba said:

"Super Congratulations. 🦋"

@falodioluwaseun said:

"Congratulations. 😍😍😍"

@tifesays said:

"Thank you Jesus."

See the post celebrating the completion of Habibat's record attempt:

Man to trek from Port Harcourt to Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 30-year-old Nigerian man's attempt to cover the farthest distance on foot has received the green light from the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Source: Legit.ng