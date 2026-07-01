A Nigerian lady could not believe her ears when she heard the price of a bottle of water at a luxury lounge

In a now-viral TikTok video, she asked a waiter for the price of a bottle of water, and he mentioned an unexpected amount

The video drew massive reactions on TikTok as social media users shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady expressed complete disbelief after she heard the cost of bottled water at an upscale lounge.

She captured her reaction on camera and shared the footage on TikTok which quickly went viral.

Lady reacts in shock after a lounge priced water at 10,000 naira. Photo credit: @Dee/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reacts to price of bottle water

She disclosed what she was told when she inquired about the price of a single bottle of water during a visit to the venue.

Identified as @Dee on TikTok, she documented her interaction with a member of staff at the lounge.

The staff member stated an amount that the lady found entirely unexpected for a basic bottle of water.

He mentioned N10,000 for only a bottle of water and the lady couldn't believe her ears.

Her reaction showed that she had not anticipated such a high figure for an item that was ordinarily considered inexpensive.

"Bottle of water N10,000. Wen them no fetch am from River Jordan," she said.

Lady posts video of N10000 bottle water. Photo credit: @Dee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady laments over price of water

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@account not found said:

"Mend my guy way chop two plates of noodles 50k. I nearly mad no be say we no get the money oo but come on na."

@CHUKWUEBUKA said:

"I hope the salary of that waiter is up to 200k cos honestly, there's something wrong with an establishment that sells at exorbitant prices like this yet pay their staff peanut."

@Avyanna commented:

"Na why I they first go through the menu before I order anything make I no go embarrass myself."

@Kenneth Obaraye said:

"I know a billionaire in this lagos who is current chairman of a commercial bank and other companies in Nigeria he drinks Mr v bottle water in his household and office. he leaves in parkview estate ikoyi. may God help commoners in Nigeria."

@CHUKWUEBUKA said:

"I hope the salary of that waiter is up to 200k cos honestly, there's something wrong with an establishment that sells at exorbitant prices like this yet pay their staff peanut."

@Arakunrin official reacted:

"This is the main reason I de always ask price if I go new place , I don care Wetin u go think about me . Make I no go de financial mistake!."

@Mama said:

"I cannot take it was too valid please!!! Even if you have money!! That’s a huge financial mistake na y I day carry my Stanley cup everywhere o."

@Syl♡VeeWhispers added:

"Omo I go one club for ikotun everywhere just hot I say make I buy water after I don drink yougurt and small alcohol, the water was even small all my mind was 1k only for waitress to say 3k."

See the post below:

Lady reacts to costly meal at restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady grabbed attention as she explained how a man paid for an expensive meal at a restaurant.

She mentioned that he didn’t order the food, but the lady he came with did, and she shared details of what she bought.

Source: Legit.ng