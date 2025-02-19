A trending video of some Nigerian students speaking with British accent has captured the attention of netizens

In the video, the students who were dressed in their school uniform stood up one at a time to read a sentence

Social media users who came across the intriguing video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A video of some Nigerian students showing off their impressive English language skills has taken the internet by storm.

The clip captured the students, clad in their school uniforms, taking turns to read aloud from a single line of text.

Reactions as Nigerian students read sentence with accent Photo credit: @impeccableaccent/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students speak with fluent accent

The video, shared by @impeccableaccent on TikTok, was accompanied by a caption that stated that the students are still a work in progress.

Their pronunciation and delivery suggested that they may have been practising the line for a while now.

Reactions as students speak with impeccable accent

As the video made its way on TikTok, it sparked mixed reactions from viewers.

Many took to the comments section to express their admiration for their linguistic prowess, while others tackled them for trying to have a British accent.

Their display of language skills also raised questions about the importance of language in education.

@Bread boy comedy reacted:

"Part of pawpaw property and poverty privacy wetin??"

@Ohemaa said:

"You way lie down dey watch, holding your phone with one hand. I greet oh."

@Phumelele said:

"Why are they forcing American accent, while the teacher has a Nigerian accent."

@Emmanuella said:

"Teacher watched Bridgeton and got a bright idea."

@Ndie said:

"The problem is that he is instructing them to speak with an accent rather than focusing on proper pronunciation and articulation."

@kofiboatz said:

"It’s never true I am amazed at how they pronounce the words which is correct."

@Tegz said:

"The accent is irrelevant, good pronunciation should be okay. We are Nigerians and should be proud of our accent."

@alan.b37 commented:

"90% of these comments WISH they spoken a second language as well as them."

@Queen Esther asked:

"Why are we teaching our babies in our country another accent as if ours if not good enough?"

@oglucky5 added:

"Wahala no come too much, “every country get ascent”. Nigeria schools are now forcing foreign ascent on the next generation."

Student speaks with perfect British accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a confident young girl became popular on TikTok because of how she spoke with a sweet British accent.

The young girl knew how to pronounce words and twist her tongue while speaking English, and her video went viral.

Source: Legit.ng