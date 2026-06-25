A young girl who took part in the JAMB examination has earned praise online after revealing her score

The popcorn seller could be seen in a video advertising her goods as a corps member showed her off online

The JAMB score of the popcorn seller and her voice made many people speak about her in the comments section

A youth corps member at the Iseyin NYSC camp has shown people a video of a young girl who sells popcorn and the score she got in the recently conducted 2026 JAMB examination.

The corps member revealed the name of the young popcorn seller as Oluwanifemi and made several remarks about her, including her intelligence.

Popcorn seller at Iseyin NYSC camp becomes internet sensation after revealing her JAMB score. Photo Source: TikTok/iregboye

Source: TikTok

JAMB score of popcorn seller goes viral

In the TikTok post, @iregboye added a description explaining that the popcorn seller is a girl with big dreams and expressed hope that she would fulfil them in life.

The description of the post read:

"She’s such a good girl with a big dream. I pray God helps her live a fulfilled life."

In the same post, the score the popcorn seller got in the last JAMB examination made many people praise her brilliance.

Popcorn seller at Iseyin NYSC camp becomes internet sensation after revealing her JAMB score. Photo Source: TikTok/iregboye

Source: TikTok

The corps member wrote in the caption of the viral video:

"You came to NYSC camp and met a popcorn seller who scored 239 in JAMB examination."

The TikTok post about the popcorn seller immediately drew the attention of many people, who reacted to it online.

Reactions as popcorn seller mentions JAMB score

Abdqadirmujhibarh said:

"Sweet popcorn, keep your mouth busy,you will love it. I pray her destiny helper will locate her inshallah may Allah give her more knowledge wisdom and understanding and crown her efforts.

Odutola Ayodimeji wrote:

"I miss this girl and the guy that always shout ponmo deeee ponmo deee ooo."

Bahkobi12 added

"Tell her I said hello please. Let her also extend my greetings to her mum too.."

Seh_Seh🤍✨ shared:

"Sweet popcorn, keep your mouth busy, you willllllllll loveeeeee ittt😂😂, such a sweet girl."

Sammysmart added:

"I miss this girl 🥰 “Sweet popcorn… make your mouth busy…youuuu willlll lllllovvvveee ittttttt…” Back then in camp, I wasn’t even a fan of popcorn, but the way she marketed it, I had no choice but to buy. I even dashed her the remaining change."

*ೃ༄ 𝐒𝐚’𝐚𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐞e𝐦𝐚𝐡 noted:

"Say hello to her for me pls ❤️sweet popcorn 🍿 you will love it 😍 at Iseyin camp 🏕️."

Temmytee🌹 added:

"Omo yii reee. She will look back and be grateful by God's grace."

@Oluwadarasimi added:

"Sweet popcorn‼️keep your mouth busy, you will love itttt."

Damkid Richie said:

"She’s such a good girl with a big dream. I pray God helps her live a fulfilled life."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student went viral after asking ChatGPT to guess his 2026 UTME score before revealing it. Using details from their previous conversations, the AI narrowed down a likely score range and eventually guessed the student's exact score of 254.

Boy who wrote JAMB 3 times secures admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who worked at a filling station before gaining admission into the University of Ibadan shared his inspiring academic journey.

He revealed that he sat for the JAMB examination multiple times, scored highly in each attempt, and eventually passed the University of Ibadan's Post-UTME examination to secure admission to study Medicine and Surgery.

Source: Legit.ng