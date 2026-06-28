A Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video on the TikTok app crying bitterly after her fiance ended their relationship

According to the lady, she had a terrible accident and lost one of her legs which made her fiance leave without hesitation

Commenting on the story, Peace Onwuegbu, a relationship expert, criticised the man for abandoning his lover at such a sensitive time

A Nigerian lady drew public sympathy after she posted a heartbreaking video on TikTok following the collapse of her relationship.

The clip captured her in tears as she shared how her partner walked away after she suffered a serious accident that resulted in the loss of one of her legs.

Lady faces heartbreak after a car accident caused her fiancé to cancel marriage. Photo credit: @marascent/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts losing her leg

The lady, who was identified on TikTok as @marascent, appeared in the clip using mobility aids.

She recounted that her fiancé terminated the relationship without delay as soon as he became aware of her condition.

In the video, she reflected on the timing of the breakup and also recounted when he first met her family for formal introductions.

She explained that the accident occurred afterwards and that his decision to leave followed immediately.

According to the story she shared online, the incident left her with a life-altering injury that changed her daily reality.

She showed the state of her injured limb to viewers while expressing deep sorrow over a turn of events she had not anticipated.

The emotional weight of the experience was overwhelming as she spoke about the sudden abandonment at a time when she needed support most.

She indicated that the relationship ended abruptly despite the physical trauma she had to endure.

The loss of her leg, she maintained, became the reason her fiancé chose to walk away rather than remain committed.

Lady in tears as her fiancee cancels wedding plans following accident. Photo credit: @marascent/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her narration conveyed a deep feeling of grief and disbelief at how quickly her circumstances altered and how that alteration affected her personal life.

Commenting on the story, Peace Onwuegbu, a relationship expert, criticised the man for abandoning his lover at such a sensitive time.

"No this is really unfair. If truly she was abandoned because of this accident I think it is wrong of her partner. It is painful but she should focus on the positive side of her experience that she dodged a bullet. I mean imagine if they were married with kids already and this happened and he left," she said.

Reactions as amputee shares heartbreaking love story

The clip circulated on TikTok and sparked conversations about loyalty and compassion in relationships when partners faced medical setbacks.

Many who saw the video responded with concern for the lady and criticism of the manner in which her fiancé handled the situation.

@Karosky Johnson said:

"This is why is good to marry your best friend. Sorry dear he don't love you but he want to marry you because of beauty. I can feel your pain but all will be well and trust me the right one will come that will marry you unconditionally."

@Chris B Funny said:

"Don’t worry my dear your life is more important than everything okay your tomorrow will better than today God is on your side."

@dynamic -janet said:

"I'm sorry but if reverse was the case, you would have stood by him but it's well with you. Be strong."

@Ned commented:

"This is what I always tell people it's not about beauty or handsome let's look beyond it and ask ourselves if we can stand for each wen we can't find physical attraction."

@REPTOR added:

"Honestly nah this kind lady I dey find. Nobody go follow me Dey drag am. I don Dey fall in love with her already sef."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady's relationship crashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain with her followers on social media after her relationship came to an end.

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she lamented that her relationship ended after six years.

Source: Legit.ng