A young Nigerian lady who worked just 6 hours in the UK posts the total amount she earned for the job

She gave a breakdown of what she spent on transportation and what she was expected to be paid

The breakdown of the money she mentioned in the viral post made many people react to her video in the comments section

A Nigerian lady in the UK grabs people's attention after posting the amount she made after working just a 6-hour shift.

The young lady documented her journey to the location of her client in the video she shared on her page, while also speaking about the things she spent money on on her way there.

Nigerian lady in UK shows how much she made after working 6 hours. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/_livingwithamara, Getty Images/Wirestock

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian lady posts her earnings

She urged her followers to calculate the total amount she spent getting to the location of her work and the amount she got from her shift, and tell her whether the job is worth it.

In the TikTok video, she said:

"Let's calculate how much I'm making in this shift together, guys. Come with me for a day shift in Runcorn. The shift is from 2 pm to 8 pm."

"If you were to be calculating how much I'll be making from this shift, you guys are going to tell me if it is reasonable or not."

As she said this, @_livingwithamara mentioned the exact amount she made from the 6-hour shift in the UK.

Nigerian lady in UK shares total earnings from 6-hour shift, sparks reactions. Photo Source: Tiktok/_livingwithamara

Source: TikTok

Her statement:

"I got paid 16 pounds per hour, and I'll be working 6 hours. I'm supposed to be making 96 pounds (N177,767)."

The amount she spent on transportation to the location of the job and the pay for the job, led many people to share their thoughts on her experience the comments section of the TikTok video.

Reactions as lady in UK posts her earnings

silentclipdoll added:

"You made small profit but please don’t do this gain."

Uj shared:

"Reminds me of an agency that only sends me 4-5hr shifts. I don’t even bother. The stress and distance isn’t worth it."

Amara said:

"Namesake, I don't think it's a financial mistake because you can work on getting to the train on time and also coming out early so that you can use the bus to your clients house comfortably without rushing. If you manage you time.properly you wouldn't be spending so much but at the end of the day what do I even know."

Charles stressed:

"Don’t spend more than £20 for a shift less £100 pay."

ASAP AUSTIN wrote:

"Na you dy work na me dy calculate smh."

iggys.pov shared:

"Trains are such a life saver😭, i’m always on the train and tram nobody has time to be on a bus for 2 hours."

Kingsley_B added:

"My first shift here was 3hrs. I took taxi at 9£ because i was running late."

Wofurudaniel Lampard said:

"You have to be a nepo baby to spend that much for that shift.."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UK-based Nigerian mum shared her shock over the high quotation a photographer gave for her one-year-old baby's birthday photoshoot. She revealed that the price discouraged her so much that she considered taking the pictures herself with her phone.

Doctor compares salaries in Nigeria and UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian medical doctor shared her experience comparing salaries in Nigeria and the UK.

In a TikTok video, she explained how working as a doctor in Nigeria left her tired and unhappy, while her experience abroad offered better conditions and pay. Her story sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng