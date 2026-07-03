A Nigerian lady has shared the emotional moment she returned home and surprised her father after spending eight years abroad

The touching reunion showed the lady lying flat on the floor in honour of her father before finally embracing him after years apart

She explained that her father had no idea she was returning home, making the surprise even more emotional for both of them

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts on social media after sharing a video of the emotional moment she reunited with her father following eight years of living abroad.

She documented her surprise visit home after leaving Nigeria at the age of 17 to further her education in China.

Lady praises her dad, says he gave her the best life. Photo credit: @skiinniiee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady surprises father after spending 8 years abroad

The video posted on TikTok by @skiinniiee captured the moment she arrived at her family home and immediately laid flat on the floor in honour of her father before he recognised her.

Explaining why she greeted him in that manner, she said many people would probably wonder why she lay on the ground, adding that it was her own way of honouring the man who had sacrificed so much for his children.

According to her, the last time her father saw her was eight years earlier when he sent her to China to study, never imagining that their next meeting would come after she had built a successful life abroad.

She described him as a selfless father who consistently placed the needs of his children ahead of his own, noting that he had single-handedly sponsored four children to study overseas to give them better opportunities in life.

The lady also revealed that her father had absolutely no idea she was travelling back to Nigeria, making the reunion a complete surprise.

Reflecting on the years she spent in China, the lady revealed that she had accomplished several major milestones since leaving home as a teenager.

She disclosed that she studied two different courses, successfully graduated with a degree, and later established her own company.

According to her, she has now become the chief executive officer of the business she founded, describing the achievements as a proof of the sacrifices her father made to secure a brighter future for his children.

Sharing the touching reunion online, she expressed pride in returning home to surprise the man who had invested so much in her education and personal growth.

In her words:

"Surprising my dad after 8 years of living abroad. You are probably wondering why I am laying down on the floor. Well, this is my dad. The last time he saw me was 8 years ago when he sent me to China to study at 17 years old. This is a man who has placed every other person before himself. He has single-handedly sponsored 4 children abroad, giving us the best life, and he had no idea I traveled back home. He will be meeting his not-so-17-year-old baby who studied 2 courses in China, graduated, got a degree, opened a company, and now is a CEO."

Lady lays before dad who sponsored her to China. Photo credit: @skiinniiee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady surprises dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@itz cardi blinkz said:

"Na me even put my self for school. I swear my papa failed as a father."

@Joyce said:

"I wan cry for office make una bring me back please I wan use this video cry out wetin dey do me later biko."

@Adaobi the pisces ♓ queen said:

"Congratulations to you gurl. I tap from this blessing. I really want to put smile on my parents face."

@Double_vee reacted:

"Almost teared up viewing this. Some of us had our dad who took us to register for waec, but never saw us to the end and entering to university I felt it deeply. The way I wanted to enjoy his money but never came back. It’s well. Continue to rest on. Congratulations to you stranger!"

@baby_Olivia024 added:

"God almighty I beg you in Jesus name pls my strength is failing me do not forsake me bless me a single mother with disability to be able to give my children a good life."

@Nenye added:

"In as much as like good things n jealous those who have a caring & supportive dad I promise I will give life the best of me n will build with every material within me to gain that good life and give my children that comfort I never got while building theirs and then again I will say God bless my parents for being me into this world."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady appreciates her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was full of appreciation for her father who bought her a brand new phone, though not the one she desired.

The lady said she asked her father to buy her an iPhone, but the man bought her the one he was able to afford.

Source: Legit.ng