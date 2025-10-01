A Nigerian lady went the extra mile to make her boyfriend happy on the day he celebrated his birthday

The lady attracted praise on social media because of the calibre of gifts she chose to buy for her boyfriend

A video posted online shows that the lady bought four brand new car tyres and 100 litres of fuel for her man

A Nigerian lady has been praised by social media users because of what she did for her man.

Her boyfriend was marking his birthday celebration and she decided to give him nice gifts.

The lady also bought 100 litres of fuel for her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@veezbakehouse1auchi.

Source: TikTok

According to a video shared on TikTok by @veezbakehouse1auchi, the lady went the extra mile to make her man happy.

She bought him four brand new car tyres and 100 litres of fuel. The video shows the brand new tyres and a fuel voucher.

A lot of social media users said the lady went for perfect gifts for her man.

Other ladies said they would have bought such gifts, but said their boyfriends do not own cars.

The lady bought brand new car tyres for her boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@veezbakehouse1auchi.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys tyres for her boyfriend

@Nicole’s Luxury Shop said:

"100 litres full tank?"

@BuBu said:

"Every good man deserves this."

@Ġ-BŁÂĊĶ said:

"My babe no go see this on repost."

@REX said:

"How much is this package please?"

@Suzzy said:

"Make my babe no see this one o."

@Ife-oma said:

"Pls does all cars use the same size of tyre."

@QUEEN FEFE said:

"I need a vendor that does this in Lagos."

@joyanwuli said:

"How did I not think of this for my babe and his birth was February, we go again next year."

@barrydubios0 said:

"I no fit buy fuel wa he go take go carry another girl oo."

@CILLALUXE said:

"I need a vendor that does this in Abeokuta."

@la gifted said:

"Make my man buy motor first. Wetin I go do dey my mind."

@Mummy_O said:

"I for do am for my man but that guy no good. He no get respect."

@GROUPO DE CITIZEN said:

"Hmm good girls are still out there only if you respect them for who they are."

@Faithfulness said:

"Just one loyal boy way no go cheat this one na less."

@chioma said:

"I pray I would be able to do this for a man one day."

@Annie Dim said:

"I no get babe wey dey treek talkless of the one wey get car. God abeg nah. One Sweet Man Lord. I Love to Love ooo."

@Cielo Interiors Owerri said:

"Una don dey overdo this love thing oo. Just yesterday we left boxers and singlet now you guys wanna start car parts and fuel? Abeg ooo."

Man buys wig for wife as push gift

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman expressed her gratitude to her husband, who cared for her while she was pregnant with their child.

After she safely delivered their baby, the doting husband still went the extra mile to gift her wigs as an act of appreciation.

Commenting on the story, a Nigerian wife, Oluoma Emeka, said she received an iPhone 12 as a push gift from her husband.

Source: Legit.ng