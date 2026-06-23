A young lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) has reflected on the business she was able to build alongside her academic journey

The university graduate stated that she now manages her brand on her own across all social media platforms, noting that every stage shaped her into who she is today

The lady who earned a degree in statistics appreciated God for her academic achievement, adding that she is proud of the outcome

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Victoria Funsho, has celebrated achieving a bachelor's degree in statistics from Nigeria's premier university.

Celebrating her academic feat on Facebook, the statistics graduate shared a video where she signed in front of her name on a big flex banner, containing the names of her graduating colleagues.

A University of Ibadan graduate says she built her fashion brand and now manages it. Photo Credit: Victoria Funsho, ui.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

In the short Facebook clip posted on May 27, a happy Victoria raised her right hand above her head and dropped the marker after signing in front of her name on the flex banner.

UI graduate speaks on brand she built

Reflecting on her academic journey, Victoria revealed that she built and runs her fashion brand, Fovafashion, which she now manages across all platforms.

On her journey so far, Victoria stated that it has been one of growth, discipline and grace, adding that every stage has shaped her into who she is today.

She appreciated God, her family and everyone who supported her. In her words:

"God made it possible 🙏🏽✨.

"Hi Facebook family 👋🏽 I started as an ND certified Statistics student and now I’m a proud graduate of the University of Ibadan with a B.Sc. in Statistics 🎓.

"Alongside my academic journey, I also built and run my fashion brand Fovafashion, which I manage across all platforms as I grow in both creativity and purpose ✨.

"It’s been a journey of growth, discipline, and grace. Every stage shaped me into who I am today.

"Grateful to God, my family, and everyone who supported me 🤍.

"This is just the beginning."

A University of Ibadan graduate who runs her fashion brand. Photo Credit: Victoria Funsho

Source: Facebook

Watch her Facebook video below:

UI graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Oluwadamilola Ayanlade said:

"Congratulations Momma.

"Greater heights in Jesus name."

Amos Felcia Oludayo said:

"Congratulations dear.

"Forward ever. Backward never."

Bamigbola Bosede Grace said:

"Congratulations dear more greater height in life."

Otunba Ademola Alabi said:

"Congratulations dear, wishing you more greater heights. Cheers."

Princess Yetty Adetoyinbo said:

"Congratulations my slimy mie.

"Bum Bum is saying a big congratulations to you."

Ogundare Michael Oladele said":

"Congratulations Funsho, proud of you, more achievement IJMN."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had recapped how her year went before her graduation.

UI graduate celebrates finishing with 2:1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Flourish Okwuasaba, had celebrated bagging a second class upper degree.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to reflect on her academic journey, Okwuasaba opened up about the hurdles she overcame and what kept her pushing forward. Okwuasaba explained that the university experience tested her resilience, but she found the strength to complete her studies through her faith.

She also dropped valuable tips for undergraduates who are currently navigating their way through higher education. She urged them to build reliable networks and prioritise their mental well-being despite the academic pressure.

Source: Legit.ng