Jerry Eze Foundation has shortlisted prospective candidates for its $525,000 business grant

The grant is designed to support 100 young Nigerian entrepreneurs across the country

KPMG was appointed to ensure transparent management of the grant disbursement and selection

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The foundation of Jerry Eze, the lead pastor for Streams of Joy International, has shortlisted candidates for the $525,000 Entrepreneurship Grant programme.

The new development is a key part in the selection process for the initiative targeting 100 young business owners across Nigeria.

Jerry Eze Foundation moves closer to funding 100 young Nigerian entrepreneurs Photo: Jerry Eze

Source: Instagram

Jerry Eze email to candiates

In a notification sent to successful applicants and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 13, the foundation confirmed their progression to the next stage of the exercise.

The communication explained that all shortlisted applications will now undergo a detailed assessment by the foundation’s review committee before final funding decisions are made.

It added that the notification is also accessible through each applicant’s dashboard on the official grant portal.

The message reads:

“We are pleased to inform you that your application for the Jerry Eze Foundation Entrepreneurship Grant has been shortlisted!

"This is an important milestone in the selection process. Our review committee will conduct a detailed evaluation of all shortlisted applications. Please ensure all your supporting documents are complete and up to date."

The organisers noted that only candidates who meet verification requirements will advance to the final selection stage.

In addition to email notifications, applicants can confirm their status by logging into the official grant portal.

Candidates who have not received emails are also encouraged to check directly through the platform to verify whether they have been shortlisted.

$525,000 grant targets Nigerian entrepreneurs

The $525,000 programme, designed to support 100 Nigerian entrepreneurs, is focused on helping small businesses access funding across key sectors of the economy.

The initiative is aimed at addressing long-standing financing challenges facing startups and small and medium-scale enterprises in Nigeria, where high borrowing costs and limited access to credit continue to constrain growth.

Final selection stage approaches for $525,000 business grant Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

To ensure transparency and credibility, the foundation has appointed KPMG to manage and supervise the entire grant process.

Punch reports that KPMG will oversee application screening, evaluation, beneficiary selection, and fund disbursement.

Final selection ahead

With the shortlist now released, attention has shifted to the final phase of the programme, where successful beneficiaries will be selected after comprehensive review.

For applicants, the current stage represents a critical step toward securing funding support, as the foundation prepares to conclude the selection process in the coming weeks.

Pastor Jerry Eze's YouTube earnings hit N10.6 billion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, an online digital prayer meeting, has earned more than N10.6 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

Eze is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria because of his prayer meetings, which he streams live mainly from the platform.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N7 million, and he has earned NGN 10.6 billion in total from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng