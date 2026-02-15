Jerry Eze has launched $525,000 grant to support 100 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in key sectors

KPMG appointed to ensure transparent management of the grant process

Initiative aims to stimulate job creation and drive sustainable growth in Nigeria's economy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Renowned cleric and philanthropist Jerry Eze has officially unveiled a $525,000 empowerment programme aimed at supporting 100 young Nigerian entrepreneurs across key growth sectors of the economy.

The initiative, known as the Jerry Eze Foundation Grant, is designed to provide structured financial support to promising businesses operating in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

Pastor Jerry Eze moves to empower 100 entrepreneurs with $525,000. Credit: Jerry Eze/Facebook

Source: Instagram

These sectors are widely regarded as critical drivers of job creation, innovation, and economic diversification in Nigeria.

The announcement, made via his verified Instagram page, has already generated widespread interest among young business owners seeking credible funding opportunities.

KPMG appointed to manage grant process

In a move that signals transparency and global best practice, the foundation has appointed KPMG to oversee the entire grant management process.

KPMG will supervise application screening, evaluation, beneficiary selection, and fund disbursement.

Full guidelines and timelines are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

By engaging an internationally recognised professional services firm, the foundation appears intent on ensuring accountability, fairness, and professional governance throughout the programme.

Observers note that third-party oversight could significantly reduce concerns around bias while strengthening public confidence in the selection process.

The involvement of KPMG is also expected to introduce globally accepted standards in grant administration, positioning the initiative as one of the more structured private-sector-led interventions in Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Targeting high-impact sectors

The grant will focus on businesses within agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, three sectors considered vital to Nigeria’s long-term economic stability.

For entrepreneurs in agriculture and manufacturing, the funding could help ease working capital constraints, support equipment acquisition, expand production capacity, and strengthen local value chains.

In the technology space, beneficiaries may gain the financial leverage needed to scale digital platforms, improve infrastructure, and deploy solutions addressing pressing economic and social challenges.

At a time when access to affordable capital remains a major obstacle for young Nigerians, the intervention offers a timely boost.

Many small and medium-scale enterprises struggle to secure traditional financing due to high interest rates and stringent lending requirements. The foundation’s grant seeks to bridge that gap.

Beyond funding: Driving sustainable growth

While the financial component is significant, the broader vision of the programme appears focused on sustainable enterprise development.

By backing businesses with clear impact potential, the initiative aims to stimulate job creation, strengthen communities, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Industry watchers believe that combining philanthropic capital with structured governance could set a new benchmark for private empowerment schemes in Nigeria.

The partnership with KPMG in particular is seen as a strong statement of intent to prioritise merit, measurable impact, and institutional credibility.

Application details expected soon

With interest building nationwide, entrepreneurs are now awaiting further information on eligibility criteria, application timelines, and disbursement structures.

The foundation has indicated that comprehensive details will be communicated soon.

As anticipation grows, many young Nigerians view the Jerry Eze Foundation Grant as more than a funding opportunity.

Pastor Jerry Eze appoints KPMG as managers to oversee $525,000 grants. Credit: Jerry Eze/Facebook

Source: Instagram

For some, it represents a chance to scale ideas, create employment, and contribute to a more diversified and resilient economy.

FG opens portal for 22,000 Nigerians to apply for N300,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has opened a new application portal for 22,000 Nigerian farmers to access interest-free loans of up to N300,000 under the FarmerMoni Dry and Wet Season Programme.

The initiative, implemented through the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), is part of the Renewed Hope Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 3.0).

Officials explained that the scheme is designed to boost agricultural productivity, improve rural incomes and strengthen food security across the country.

Source: Legit.ng