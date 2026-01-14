A Nigerian woman went viral after criticising traditional marriage roles and questioning expectations placed on wives

She cited early-morning cooking and dealing with a snoring partner as major deal-breakers for marriage

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, reigniting debates about gender roles, standards, and relationships

A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions online after detailing her reasons for disliking the ideology behind marriage and settling down in a man's house forever.

She started off her argument on traditional gender roles in marriage and what she calls male hypocrisy.

She listed two primary deal-breakers she has when it comes to marriage. She expressed her lack of understanding of the expectation that a wife must wake up early to cook for her husband.

Questioning why she should perform such a task, she said:

"I hate to wake up in the morning, and I'm going up and down to cook for you. Who the hell do you think you are?"

Lady lists her main deal-breakers in marriage

Her second problem was snoring, which she passionately declared that she hated. She humourously linked the habit to men's lifestyle choices.

"You consume so much food, put two bottles of Heineken, you'll be snoring like a goat," she said.

Her judgment expanded into a wider criticism of societal double standards. She accused men of placing unrealistic expectations on their women regarding beauty, weight, and hygiene, while often failing to maintain those same standards themselves.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to lady's idea of marriage

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@okeken53 said:

"I've been waking up at 4am for 13 years now. You're joking. You expect him to do that? It's your responsibility; all he can do is support you in his own way. You should also support him financially if needed. If you can't, hire staff, depending on what your partner wants. But with all this rant, she's speaking from experience."

@TimilehinA70219 wrote:

"She nor fine na why. Nobody never approach her before and e be like say her mama no get happy home."

@Gods_Willing001 stated:

"Give her three more years. We will be waiting."

@udo_ski commented:

"The worst thing that will happen to any woman is getting married to a snoring man. It's better to be single than to be with a snoring man. Wait o, in 2026, women are still waking up by 4 a.m. to make food for a man? This is ridiculous, and any woman that does that is a slave, not a wife. Rubbish."

