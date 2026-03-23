A student of the University of Ibadan has gone viral after she shared her experience about the school

The young lady spoke about the good and the other side of studying at the popular institution

She also gave important advice to people who wish to study any course at the University of Ibadan

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has mentioned some good and bad aspects of studying at the school, as shown in a video she posted on her social media page.

She mentioned the biggest event in the school, which several students always attend, despite it not being a festival or involving partying.

University of Ibadan student shares honest experience about the school. Photo for illustratio purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/maureen_eke, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

Student of University of Ibadan shares experience

@maureen_eke, in her TikTok video, also gave advice to individuals hoping or wishing to study any course at a Nigerian university.

Sending her message to the public, she highlighted some things that she considers the bad parts.

She said:

"This video is for people that want to come to the University of Ibadan or you're aspiring to come, or you've gotten admission to UI."

"Let me just tell you the good and the bad parts of coming to this school."

"No. 1, the biggest event in this school is not a party, it's a debate. People get excited to come for debates, people dress well, people put on lip gloss to come for debates."

University of Ibadan student shares good and bad sides of school life. Photo Source: Tiktok/maureen_eke

Source: TikTok

"No. 2, you won't see all these TikTokers or content creators in UI, you won't, because everybody has books filling their head. I can count only two big content creators that are currently in UI, and I've never seen them face-to-face in my life."

"No. 3, everybody has books filling their head. Even the fine, fresh guys you see will be reading till daybreak at night."

She went ahead to mention just one good part about studying in the school.

@maureen_eke said:

"What are the good parts?"

"Lecturers usually come to class; they take teaching seriously."

"I don't know why I chose to come to UI; I should have just gone to University of Lagos (UNILAG), where there is more fun."

"Another advice: if you're coming in, please don't stay off-campus, you won't like it. What I'm going through right now, sometimes we have a class by 8 and the next class by 3, so you'll now have to start going home."

Her statement about the University of Ibadan caught the attention of her followers, who have taken to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about UI

Rhild Whan wrote:

"I spent a semester in UI studying classical studies before applying to study law in Unilag. Honestly,those two schools schools are world apart! Anyways,I miss my darling Zik hostel."

Ni_Fe_mi added:

"I just gained admission to UI🥲pls do you have any information about the school hostels? i heard that the toilets are bad."

Bouncing said:

"School hostel is trash. Just save up almost 1M for Talents Hostep or CBN(which are both private hostels)."

niphemi added:

"The living outside school part is freaking trueeeee."

big_ay20 noted:

"Na serious people Dey UI… dat school just Dey different."

anyalewechi_1 shated:

"My experience in UI is bad, came to the school in the night and it was all dark, too dull."

Hephzy-Sol noted:

"It depends on how comfortable you feel with the time difference. if you know the shege awo show me."

MAYOWA ESTATES & CONSTR LTD noted:

"Even if you still want to fail 8j U.I , you still hat to read , there own is too much."

Black Pearl🥹said:

"For the accommodation, I think private hostels is nice like ITH around idia and awo."

Disney said:

"UI is actually fun o, just that most of the fun enthusiasts are usually low-key due to the environment."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate went viral after sharing his impressive academic results despite once finishing last in his secondary school class. The young man revealed that he scored 53 As out of 66 courses and graduated with a strong CGPA of 3.80.

University of Ibadan graduate speaks on result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) went viral after sharing his academic journey despite performing poorly in JAMB and Post-UTME.

The young man revealed that UI was not even his first or second choice, as he had originally planned to attend another university. He also explained that although he started strong with a first-class grade in his 100 level, his performance later dropped.

Source: Legit.ng