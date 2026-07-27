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Access, UBA, Zenith, Other Banks Reduce Lending Rates As CBN Release New Charges for Customers
Money

Access, UBA, Zenith, Other Banks Reduce Lending Rates As CBN Release New Charges for Customers

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The CBN's latest Money Market Indicators showed the average maximum lending rate dropped in June 2026 after months of elevated borrowing costs
  • The decline came even as the CBN held its benchmark Monetary Policy Rate steady at 26.5% for the second consecutive meeting
  • Manufacturers are still feeling the pressure of expensive credit, with bank lending to the sector falling sharply between 2024 and 2025

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has published fresh data showing that the average maximum lending rate charged by commercial and merchant banks hs droppd to 33.16% in June 2026, down from 34.78% in May 2026.

The figures come from the CBN's Money Market Indicators report and reflect only the second meaningful drop in the maximum lending rate in 2026.

CBN updates commercial and merchant banks' lending rates
Fresh CBN data show prime lending rates range from 1% to over 41% across Nigerian banks. Photo: CBN
Source: Facebook

The rate opened 2026 at 32.68% in January, climbed to 35.17% in February, and held near that level through April before beginning to ease.

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Why Rates Are Still Moving Down

In its laest meeeting, the Monetary Policy Committee chose to leave the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) unchanged at 26.5% at its most recent meeting, a level it has held since February following a 50-basis-point cut, Punch reports.

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CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the committee's decision to keep all policy parameters steady was aimed at preserving macroeconomic stability while giving earlier measures more time to work through the economy.

The maximum lending rate is the ceiling interest rate banks apply to borrowers considered higher credit risks. Prime lending rates, which are lower, go to customers with stronger financial profiles.

Both figures remain far above their year-ago levels. In June 2025, the average maximum lending rate stood at 29.51%, meaning borrowers are still paying roughly 3.65 percentage points more than they were a year earlier despite the recent dip.

Here is a snapshot of banks lending rates

CBN data published showed latest banks maximum and prime lending rates.

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Prime lending rates are usually offered to customers with strong credit profiles and low risk, while the maximum lending rates apply to customers with lower credit ratings or higher risk.

CBN releases new lending rates for Nigerian banks as personal loans account for more than half of consumer credit.
Credit to agriculture and services sectors rises as total bank lending records modest growth. Photo: Bloombeerg
Source: Getty Images

Bank

Prime (%)

Maximum (%)

Access Bank

25.50

32.00

Alpha Morgan Bank

27.00

33.00

Citi Bank

19.00

20.00

Coronation Merchant Bank

25.00

28.00

Ecobank

26.75

48.00

Quest Merchant Bank

5.00

32.50

FCMB

31.00

46.00

Fidelity Bank

30.00

36.00

First Bank of Nigeria

26.00

38.00

FSDH Merchant Bank

22.00

33.00

Globus Bank Ltd

28.50

33.00

Greenwich Merchant Bank

23.60

29.50

Guaranty Trust Bank

21.00

32.00

Keystone Bank Ltd

30.50

36.00

Nova Bank

33.78

39.00

Optimus Bank

28.50

35.00

Parallex Bank

30.00

32.50

Polaris Bank

29.00

41.00

Premium Trust Bank

28.00

36.00

Providus Bank

26.50

35.00

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Ltd

19.50

19.50

Signature Bank

Stanbic IBTC

1.00

60.00

Standard Chartered Bank

27.00

29.00

Sterling Bank

26.00

33.50

SunTrust Bank

22.00

37.00

Tatum Bank

41.65

46.65

United Bank for Africa

28.50

32.00

Union Bank

16.95

38.00

Unity Bank

30.00

38.00

Wema Bank

32.50

34.50

Zenith Bank

23.62

32.0

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply for N1m for laptops, phones

Read also

Again, Nigeria's external reserves rises, surpasses CBN’s 2026 target, highest level in 17 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tthe federal government has outlined the application process for Nigerians seeking affordable financing to purchase laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices under the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity, and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, launched through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to improve access to digital devices by providing consumer credit to eligible Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Access BankZenith Bank
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