Thomas Muller sparked fresh controversy after a video of him hinting at refereeing bias towards Lionel Messi went viral

The German forward made the comments after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, reigniting a long-running debate about Messi's influence

Müller's remarks have drawn widespread attention online, with a clip of the incident he referenced also circulating widely on social media

Former Germany forward Thomas Muller has reignited debate over refereeing in football after a video resurfaced showing him suggesting that match officials can be influenced by Lionel Messi's presence on the pitch.

The Bayern Munich legend made the comments while recalling an incident from Germany's clash with Argentina, claiming a referee's decision was affected because Messi was nearby.

Lionel Messi and Thomas Mueller challenge during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Germany in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by: Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Muller recalls controversial incident

Speaking about the 2010 quarter-final encounter, Muller said he believed he received a yellow card largely because of Messi's reaction rather than the offence itself. He explained:

"We were already leading against Argentina, and Lionel Messi was standing right next to me. The ball bounced off the ground and then struck my hand, which was in this position (next to his body).

"The referee immediately showed me a yellow card, and I think the reason is simply that Messi was standing beside me. I felt that Messi looked at him as if to say, 'We're behind (1-0), please help us a little.'"

Although Muller stopped short of directly accusing officials of bias, his remarks have fuelled fresh discussion about whether football's biggest stars receive preferential treatment during matches, per GOAL.

Debate over officiating resurfaces

The comments have attracted widespread attention following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where refereeing decisions came under intense scrutiny throughout the tournament.

Messi, widely regarded as one of football's greatest players, has often found himself at the centre of debates surrounding officiating, with some supporters claiming he receives favourable treatment, while others argue such suggestions are unfounded.

Muller, who retired from international football after Germany's Euro 2024 campaign, has built a reputation for speaking candidly on issues affecting the game.

His latest remarks have once again divided opinion, with football fans debating whether referees are ever influenced by the reputation of world-class players during high-profile matches, per AfricaSoccer.

Thousands welcome Argentina squad home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the emotional welcome received by the Argentine national football squad in Buenos Aires following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Despite the absence of captain Messi, fans gathered to celebrate the team's journey, showcasing their undying support and affection for the iconic player who brought them joy for years.

Source: Legit.ng