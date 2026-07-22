Oluremi Tinubu has linked a personal 2027 pledge to a campaign encouraging Nigerians to embrace Akwete fabric

The First Lady announced N2 billion support for Akwete weavers during her visit to the cooperative village

She praised Abia Governor Alex Otti while urging stronger support for locally made textiles and artisans

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has said she will wear Akwete fabric if President Bola Tinubu wins re-election in 2027.

Oluremi used the pledge to promote the traditional textile from Abia state.

Oluremi Tinubu makes a personal 2027 promise during her visit to Abia state. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Tuesday, July 21, during her first visit to the Akwete Weaving Cooperative Village, she said:

“If God brings my husband in a second time, I’ll be wearing a buba and wrapper made from Akwete. I am going to be wearing that because it is very soft, breathable cotton.”

The remark came as she encouraged Nigerians to embrace locally made fabrics and support indigenous industries.

Oluremi pledges 2bn support for local weaving

As disclosed by The Punch, the First Lady also announced a N2 billion donation to revive the Akwete weaving industry. The fund is expected to support local artisans and help preserve the centuries-old craft.

She praised the women who have kept the weaving tradition alive across generations. According to her, it was encouraging to see young people learning the skill from their families.

Tinubu said she intentionally came without a prepared speech because she wanted the visit to be personal and spend time with the weavers instead of following a formal programme.

First Lady thanks Governor Otti

She also commended Abia State Governor Alex Otti, saying,

“Otti is a good man. He’s a very good man.”

The First Lady recalled that she had previously tried to reach Otti's wife to learn more about Akwete weaving before the visit finally took place.

She urged Nigerians to wear Akwete and other locally produced textiles to preserve the country's cultural heritage and create more opportunities for local weavers.

Watch her vow below:

Tinubu jokes about ‘Iya Alakara’ remark

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu playfully referred to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as "Iya Alakara" during the maiden Presidential Press Corps dinner in Abuja.

The president's remark came after public reactions to the First Lady's comments encouraging women to start small businesses such as akara, roasted corn, and kuli-kuli with grants provided under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Source: Legit.ng