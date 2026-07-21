NNPC increased petrol pump prices at its retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja, with Lagos recording the steeper jump of N182 per litre

The price hike came as petrol loading at Dangote Refinery remained suspended for a fifth consecutive day, leaving marketers scrambling for supply

Petrol imports surged 207% between May and June 2026 even as Dangote Refinery's daily supply dropped, raising fears of naira pressure and higher inflation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has pushed up the pump price of petrol at its filling stations in Lagos and Abuja, with the adjustments taking effect as uncertainty over fuel supply deepens across the country.

A Legit.ng survey conducted on Tuesday, July 21 confirmed that NNPC outlets in Lagos are now selling petrol at N1,300 per litre, up from N1,118, a jump of N182.

Motorists face higher fuel costs as NNPC revises petrol prices Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In Abuja, the price moved from N1,210 to N1,330 per litre, representing a rise of N120.

Why Prices Are Rising

The timing of the increase is closely tied to an ongoing supply disruption at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has halted petrol loading for five consecutive days.

The refinery has not given any indication of when loading will resume or whether it plans to revise its ex-depot price, leaving marketers without clarity on future supply.

There are concerns that when the refinery does restart product dispatch, wholesale prices could climb further, pushing pump prices even higher for motorists across the country.

The hike also coincides with a sharp rise in petrol imports. Figures from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) show imports leapt from 5.9 million litres per day in May 2026 to 18.1 million litres per day in June 2026, a 207% increase.

Over the same period, Dangote Refinery's daily output fell from 41.5 million litres to 32.5 million litres, while total domestic petrol supply contracted by 22%.

Marketers and Industry Groups Push Back

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has spoken out against the approval of new import licences by the NMDPRA, noting that some importers are already offering petrol to marketers at roughly N1,350 per litre, a rate above what Dangote Refinery charges.

Fresh NNPC petrol price hike sparks concerns over transport costs Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Crude Oil Refinery-Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) added its voice to the criticism, warning that a sustained dependence on imported fuel would increase demand for foreign exchange and put downward pressure on the naira, undermining the broader case for investing in domestic refining, Tribune reports.

With NNPC's revised prices now in effect, independent marketers are widely expected to follow suit and adjust their own pump prices to reflect current market conditions, meaning most motorists across Nigeria could soon pay more at the pump.

Why Dangote can sell petrol in US dollars in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's midstream and downstream petroleum regulator has come out in defence of Dangote Petroleum Refinery's move to price refined petroleum products in US dollars, stating that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) explicitly permits operators to recover costs incurred in foreign currency.

Senior officials at the regulatory body, who spoke anonymously because they lacked authorisation to comment publicly, said the legal framework grants operators the right to recoup eligible operating expenses and earn reasonable returns on their capital.

Source: Legit.ng