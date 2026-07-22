OPay has built a technology infrastructure that processes millions of financial transactions daily with an average processing time of less than one second.

The fintech company says it uses AI-powered security tools, backup systems and continuous monitoring to protect customers and ensure reliable digital payments

OPay also says it is promoting financial inclusion through investments in technology, education and its ₦1.2 billion OPay Scholars Programme

Millions of Nigerians transfer money, pay bills, buy airtime, withdraw cash and receive payments every day with just a few taps on their phones. While these transactions appear simple and take only seconds, they are supported by a sophisticated technology infrastructure working behind the scenes to process payments, protect customer data, prevent fraud and keep services running without interruption.

This behind-the-scenes technology was the focus of discussions at the OPay Media Parley held on July 16, 2026, where the fintech company opened its doors to media executives and industry stakeholders to explain the engineering investments powering one of Nigeria's largest digital financial platforms.

L-R: Odiase Ikponmwosa Kolawole, Head of Partnerships; Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer; Dotun Adekunle, Chief Operating Officer; and Chukwudinma Okafor, Chief Compliance Officer.

Source: UGC

Speaking at the event, OPay's Chief Commercial Officer, Elizabeth Wang, said the company's vision extends beyond creating another payment application. According to her, OPay was founded to make financial services more inclusive by using technology to build a trusted platform that creates meaningful social impact.

She said the company has ambitious long-term goals of serving one billion users, supporting 10 million merchants and creating one million jobs while making digital financial services safer, faster and more accessible.

According to Wang, every transaction represents a promise between a customer and the platform.

Wang explained:

"People may only see a successful transfer or payment notification, but behind that moment are years of investment in technology, infrastructure and innovation. Our goal is to make digital finance so dependable that customers can move money confidently without ever needing to think about the technology making it possible"

Engineering for Speed, Reliability and Security

According to OPay's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Dotun Adekunle, the company's engineering philosophy begins with solving customers' everyday frustrations rather than simply introducing new technologies.

He added that OPay has built its payment infrastructure with multiple layers of redundancy. Instead of relying on a single payment pathway, the platform uses backup systems, direct connections with payment switching partners and automatic failover mechanisms that instantly reroute transactions whenever disruptions occur.

These investments have helped the company achieve a transaction success rate of 99.9%, making digital payments reliable enough to become the preferred option for millions of Nigerians.

The company says its average transaction processing time is now less than one second, enabling both senders and recipients to receive confirmation almost instantly.

Adekunle said:

"Our job is to make technology almost invisible. Customers should never have to think about servers, networks or system architecture. They should know that when they press 'Send', their money gets there quickly, securely and reliably."

Beyond speed, OPay has also strengthened its security systems to protect customers without making transactions more complicated.

Rather than applying the same security checks to every payment, the company uses intelligent, risk-based protection that activates additional verification only when suspicious activity is detected. Facial verification, for example, may be triggered for unusual login locations, high-value transactions or suspicious late-night activity, while routine transactions remain fast and seamless.

The platform also features an in-house Security Centre equipped with tools such as Emergency Lock, Safety PIN, Night Guard, Large Transaction Shield and an AI-powered Anti-Scam Shield to help customers respond quickly to potential threats while enabling engineers to adapt to evolving fraud tactics.

According to Adekunle, effective cybersecurity should work quietly in the background, protecting customers without disrupting the convenience they expect.

L-R: Dotun Adekunle, Chief Operating Officer; Chukwudinma Okafor, Chief Compliance Officer; Joshua Folayemi, PR Lead; Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer; Bayode Bajeh, Customer Service Manager.

Source: UGC

Driving Financial Inclusion Beyond Payments

Behind every transaction, thousands of technology processes operate continuously. OPay's infrastructure is supported by thousands of application programming interfaces (APIs), multiple redundant processing routes, localised in-country processing capabilities and continuous system monitoring.

Beyond providing payment services, OPay says it is using technology to promote broader financial inclusion by expanding access to secure financial services for individuals, merchants and businesses.

The company is also investing in education and innovation through its expanded ₦1.2 billion, 10-year OPay Scholars Programme, which now includes the National Innovation Challenge aimed at equipping young Nigerians with skills needed for the country's growing digital economy.

Wang said the company's investments reflect its belief that technology should improve lives by making financial services more inclusive, strengthening public trust and creating opportunities for more people to participate in Nigeria's digital economy.

Source: Legit.ng