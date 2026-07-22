The Federal Government launches the C.L.I.C.K.D. initiative to provide affordable financing for digital devices

Minister Bosun Tijani links access to credit with economic growth and national development

1,000 locally assembled laptops will be distributed to empower Nigerians in the digital economy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled a new consumer credit initiative aimed at helping Nigerians acquire laptops, internet-enabled devices and other digital tools through affordable financing.

The programme, known as the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.), was launched on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Abuja by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Bosun Tijani's 3MTT partners with the FG to provide Nigerians with laptops and other gadgets. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The initiative is designed to deepen digital inclusion, expand access to technology and equip Nigerians with the tools needed to participate effectively in the digital economy.

How the C.L.I.C.K.D. scheme works

Under the scheme, eligible Nigerians will be able to obtain affordable financing for laptops, internet-enabled devices and other essential digital tools.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talent Programme (3MTT) and will initially focus on distributing locally assembled laptops.

According to the government, prioritising local manufacturing is expected to stimulate Nigeria’s technology ecosystem, create jobs and reduce dependence on imported devices.

The scheme also aligns with the administration’s broader goal of democratising access to consumer credit and improving the quality of life of Nigerians through responsible borrowing.

Bosun Tijani links credit access to economic growth

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, described the programme as a transformative step toward building a robust credit ecosystem in Nigeria.

Tijani said affordable credit would empower individuals and businesses to acquire productive assets, improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and CREDICORP for spearheading the initiative, noting that it would support entrepreneurship, job creation and digital transformation.

According to him, initiatives such as C.L.I.C.K.D. demonstrate the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovative financing models to bridge the digital divide.

He added that expanding access to credit and digital tools is critical to the administration’s ambition of growing Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy.

1,000 locally assembled laptops for beneficiaries

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CREDICORP, Uzoma Nwagba, announced that the corporation would provide 1,000 locally assembled laptops to eligible fellows under the programme across the country.

Nwagba explained that the initiative is intended to equip beneficiaries with the tools required to access training opportunities, remote work prospects and other technology-driven economic activities, according to a report by Punch.

He noted that the rollout began in Abuja, where 77 beneficiaries received their devices during the launch event, while the remaining laptops would be distributed to qualified fellows in other states in phases.

“The initiative will not only bridge the digital divide but also empower thousands of young Nigerians to acquire in-demand technology skills and participate actively in the digital economy,” Nwagba said.

A major highlight of the event was the symbolic presentation of laptop devices to some beneficiaries by Minister Tijani, marking the official commencement of the programme.

President Bola Tinubu's government to empower Nigerians with digital tools. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

The Federal Government said the C.L.I.C.K.D. scheme forms part of its broader strategy to expand access to affordable digital devices and ensure that more Nigerians are equipped to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

FG opens applications for startups to get N482m

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government, through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme implemented by the Bank of Industry (BoI), has launched applications for the iDICE Startup Bridge Growth Lab, a 12-week accelerator programme offering up to $350,000(about N482.4 million) in funding for promising Nigerian technology startups.

According to a statement issued by the programme organisers, the initiative will select 12 startups from across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones

Participants will receive business development support, mentorship from seasoned founders and industry experts, investment-readiness training, and introductions to active investors.

Source: Legit.ng