A candidate in the 2026 UTME examination has shared his experience about the question he saw on the English novel Lekki Headmaster.

He mentioned that he was asked a serious question about a popular character, Bepo, and he explained his experience

Many people who saw the question he posted online went to the comments section to suggest an answer to it

A JAMB candidate who recently sat for the 2026 UTME examination has revealed a question he saw about a character in the English novel Lekki Headmaster.

The individual shared this in the caption of a post on his page, which immediately caught the attention of many people.

JAMB candidate reveals exam question about Bepo, sparks reactions. Photo Source: Tiktok/deligslp6ki, JAMB, MySchoolGist

Source: TikTok

Lekki Headmaster: JAMB candidate shares his experience

Before now, several other JAMB candidates who wrote their exams had taken to the internet to speak about their experiences, according to different news publications made by Legit.ng.

One of the candidates, @deligslp6ki, posted on his page, saying today’s exam, which he wrote, doesn’t seem clear to him, and he explained why.

JAMB candidate shares question on Bepo in Lekki Headmaster. Photo Source: Tiktok/deligslp6ki, JAMB

Source: TikTok

He referred to a question he saw in the exam.

He said the question has to do with where Bepo, a character in the English novel "Lekki Headmaster, did his NYSC.

His statement in the TikTok video:

“Questions come be like where did Bepo do his NYSC?”

The question he shared immediately got the attention of people who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as man shares JAMB experience

Treasureeee! added:

"Where him go university na benin?"

DARAH_5 shared:

"Me I no see that one ooo."

Asa nwa explained:

"The questions were not hard at all."

Chizzybaby noted:

"I didn't see this question oo my own was who sponsored mr bepo daughter in school is are parents or the British government and make una answer."

Chinaza peace recalled:

"As I see question na once I brust laugh."

Odeyemi Blessing added:

"Eiii. I did mine yesterday I didn’t see question like that."

r3y noted:

"The seminar Bepo went to I didn’t see it in the book Omo God help us, admission and good score o Jesus."

fae91 said:

"E hard ni, abeg my own na tomorrow oo any expo."

Oluwaponmile noted:

"I also saw same question but I choose Bennie."

Little experience wrote:

"Omo na my own I no come understand but I trust in God whom I serve. Everywhere blur for my eyes."

Bee Jnr shared:

"I meet the same question broo."

Borah added:

"Omor na only God fit help me as I dey like this 🥹🙏🤲

Marvis Smart said:

"Omo that question nearly make me laugh."

Amilove noted:

"As I see that question I confused Abeg where he do his NYSC?"

Eric said:

"Na 6 question I see for lekki and those ones no really choke sha."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man expressed concern after seeing a large number of students who came out to write their JAMB examination.

He said the crowd made him worry about future job opportunities in the country, adding that many young people may struggle to get jobs and might need connections to succeed.

Lekki Headmaster questions: JAMB candidate advises others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a JAMB candidate shared his experience after writing his 2026 UTME English exam, saying he saw questions from the novel Lekki Headmaster.

He explained that about 16 questions came from the novel and described the exam as tough, while also advising other candidates who are yet to write theirs to prepare well for what they might face.

Source: Legit.ng