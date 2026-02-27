A human rights lawyer has reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after seeing his Nigerian Law School result, and admitted that he feels terribly hurt

The barrister, who shared the result on the social media platform, added that he feels way worse than he did back in 2021

He noted that he began studying four weeks before his bar finals and explained why he started reading for his exams late at the time

Barrister Festus Ogun, a human rights lawyer, has expressed his hurt over his Nigerian Law School result.

According to the legal practitioner, he finally got the courage to apply for his result breakdown and felt bad when he saw it.

Festus, in a viral tweet on X, noted that he began studying for his bar finals four weeks before the due date. On his result breakdown, Festus admitted that he does not just feel hurt, but feels worse than he felt in 2021. In his words:

"Finally summoned the courage to apply for my law school result breakdown.

"I started reading barely 4 weeks to bar finals. I feel terribly hurt, worse than what I felt in 2021."

Festus' result breakdown showed he finished Nigerian Law School with a second-class lower degree, scoring 'B+' in civil litigation, criminal litigation and professional ethics and skills; an 'A' in corporate law practice and a 'C' in property law practice.

Why lawyer started studying late

Responding to a netizen in the comment section who wanted to know why he started studying for his bar finals late, Festus said he faced hard times at the time, and as such, studying for an exam was the last thing on his mind.

"I was facing hard times during coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Reading was the least of my worries. We resumed NLS in Feb and left March 2020. We resumed law school in Feb and wrote bar exam in March. The online class itself was a “lie”. We had our way, anyways."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to lawyer's Law School result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

@_doowuese said:

"That’s 2nd paragraph is the reason why I can’t be mentally prepared to see my breakdown yet ooo. They should keep it. One day, just one day I may be interested to find out why?"

@larzmendy said:

"For someone that had an A in corporate law I’m surprised you are actively into litigation."

@louis4noww said:

"I still cannot garner the courage to request mine. Make I no use my own money pay for refreshed heartbreak."

@ZoeyAlbert__ said:

"4 weeks to bar finals???? Even me with my coconut head did not try that."

@BedeAbugu said:

"Congratulations, Festus. You did great. Remember you can't say you "started reading barely 4 weeks before the bar finals," while you were attending classes, I MEAN LAW SCHOOL CLASSES."

@vuga001 said:

"That C spoilt everything, but you have an excellent result. That being said, you're packing the money in practice despite this grade."

