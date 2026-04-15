A Nigerian lady shared how she blocked her mother on Easter Sunday after a heartbreaking experience she had

She opened up about how her relationship had been with her mum, and what necessitated the blocking of her mother

Many reacted as she shared how her life had been since she blocked her mum, sparking a sharing of similar experiences

A Nigerian lady opened up about blocking her mother on all communication platforms.

She shared that since she blocked her mother, she felt liberated, as she wondered why she had not done it earlier.

Nigerian Lady Blocks Her Mother’s Number on Phone, Shares Deep Reasons For Her Actions

Source: TikTok

Identified as @chef_nemey on TikTok, the lay narrated how her mother had been toxic towards her.

The lady, who said she was the first daughter, said she blocked her mother on Easter Sunday.

Her words:

“I blocked my mum on all communicating platform recently and this had been the most liberating things I’ve done for my life.

"This woman constantly keeps talking down on me , consistently ragebaiting me, triggering me, and she just assumes that she was going to get away with it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady blocks mum on phone

Somto said:

Hi Nemey, Please give mummy some grace. It’s not easy being a mother, and none of us are perfect. I only truly began to understand this when I became a parent myself. Forgive her and try to understand her ahead of time. She’s acting and reasoning from what she knew and experienced in her own time. Extend grace, even when it’s hard. Love her unconditionally, because she won’t be here forever. Sending you lots of hugs

YourSenorita said:

My best friend literally stopped talking to her family over this issue..she got married and didn’t invite any of them ..parents needs to do better honestly

A Juicy Joy said:

I and my mom went into it on Sunday, it was a very hot session but I'm glad I told her my whole mind, my parents are not good people, I've learnt how to do life alone without them.

tata said:

I blocked my mum for 2 years!!!!! 2022-2024, and moved to another state. No one knew my house or where I worked! That boundary was all I needed to have peace, she now understands that I can actually thrive without her... parents think we need them

AuntyBose said:

My mum rage baited me over my watsapp profile picture, she tried it once (in 2022) . And never tried it again cos I blocked her on every SM platform. Mind you I have my dad on fb and he minds his business. I’m also an elder sister to 4 siblings , 3 is them use social media and I don’t comment nonsense on their posts. They’re their own persons and I’m not in their business . Because as an elder sister myself , I be posting whatever I like. I love that my siblings are expressive around me.

Nigerian Lady Blocks Her Mother’s Number on Phone, Shares Deep Reasons For Her Actions

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady posted her chat with her talking stage, while another showed what she saw on her father's WhatsApp status.

Lady shares message from okada man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared the WhatsApp conversation between her and the okada man she gave her number to.

The messages revealed that the man wanted to woo her, as he expressed her love to her via chat.

Many reacted after seeing her responses to the man’s chat, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng