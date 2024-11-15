Lady Resigns From Her 9-5 Job in Nigeria, Relocates Abroad To Work As Cleaner
- A Nigerian lady is now living abroad after she resigned from her 9-5 in Nigeria and took up an appointment abroad
- She said she accepted to work as a cleaner abroad, but she is now reflecting on her decision after starting to work abroad
- She was seen in a trending video doing the cleaning work, but she said she knew it was just a temporary thing
A Nigerian lady shared a video narrating how she left her job in Nigeria and relocated abroad.
The lady said she resigned from her 9-5 job in Nigeria and relocated abroad in search of greener pastures.
In a video posted by @tohanlifestyle, the lady said she had applied to many corporate jobs abroad, but she did not get any.
She decided to accept to be a cleaner, but she is now reflecting on the decision.
According to her, the cleaning job is just a temporary situation as she hopes to overcome her challenges someday.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes a cleaner abroad
@Only move on said:
"We left building our countries to come clear and old peoples backside. So we can wear winter jackets and take pictures."
@_divah said:
"Don’t despise the days of small beginnings. It will get better."
@Tilewa said:
"When I relocated, I started as a security. It was hell, but thank God, everything is fine now... don't relent in applying and making connections. You can apply for qts if you're in the education line."
@MANAGER said:
"Its what I do in the UK too and don't regret it, living my 9 - 5 back home in Nigeria."
@Angierose said:
"I did this for 4 months when I came to the Uk newly, but I know where I am now keep pushing....God will make a way for you."
Lady loses her job
A Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company has been relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.
The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.
Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.
