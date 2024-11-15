A Nigerian lady is now living abroad after she resigned from her 9-5 in Nigeria and took up an appointment abroad

She said she accepted to work as a cleaner abroad, but she is now reflecting on her decision after starting to work abroad

She was seen in a trending video doing the cleaning work, but she said she knew it was just a temporary thing

A Nigerian lady shared a video narrating how she left her job in Nigeria and relocated abroad.

The lady said she resigned from her 9-5 job in Nigeria and relocated abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a video posted by @tohanlifestyle, the lady said she had applied to many corporate jobs abroad, but she did not get any.

She decided to accept to be a cleaner, but she is now reflecting on the decision.

According to her, the cleaning job is just a temporary situation as she hopes to overcome her challenges someday.

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes a cleaner abroad

@Only move on said:

"We left building our countries to come clear and old peoples backside. So we can wear winter jackets and take pictures."

@_divah said:

"Don’t despise the days of small beginnings. It will get better."

@Tilewa said:

"When I relocated, I started as a security. It was hell, but thank God, everything is fine now... don't relent in applying and making connections. You can apply for qts if you're in the education line."

@MANAGER said:

"Its what I do in the UK too and don't regret it, living my 9 - 5 back home in Nigeria."

@Angierose said:

"I did this for 4 months when I came to the Uk newly, but I know where I am now keep pushing....God will make a way for you."

