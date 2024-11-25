A man who was a barrister in Nigeria now makes a living in the United Kingdom as a cleaner after he relocated

The senior lawyer was said to have closed down his chamber in Akure and left the country via the study route

The lawyer's story has gone viral on social media and elicited mixed reactions from internet users

A Nigerian lawyer is now a cleaner at Primark in the United Kingdom following his relocation.

X user @BolanleCole, who shared the lawyer's story on the platform, said the lawyer shut down his chamber in Akure.

After shutting down his chamber in Nigeria, the lawyer, through his wife's influencer, left for the UK via the study route.

@BolanleCole said he now works as a cleaner abroad.

"A very senior lawyer closed down his chamber here in Akure and relocated to UK through the influenced of his wife. He got to UK through study route and he is currently working with Primark as a cleaner," @BolanleCole tweeted.

@BolanleCole bemoaned the "japa" trend

Speaking further, @BolanleCole decried the bad state of Nigeria, which has contributed to the rise in migration to foreign countries.

He noted that people of different professions have closed their businesses in Nigeria and left the country. He wrote:

"A lot of people doesn’t understand the concept of my tweet🙄 I need to let you people know how bad the country is at the moment for people to be leaving the country everyday. Just go to the airport and see mass exodus of people leaving and not minding what they will meet where they are moving to.

"Professors, Doctors, Bankers, Politicians, Pastors and Nurses are closing down their businesses in Nigeria and relocating."

Lawyer's story generates mixed reactions

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"He might be a cleaner in Primark today, but working his way to become a UK qualified lawyer tomorrow.

"I can tell you categorically that the cleaner job is only temporary. Do not despise the days of small beginnings.

"The end justifies the means.

"Also, did he tell anyone his wife influenced him? I’m sure he can make his own rational judgement."

@Olalekanakogun said:

"Temporal setback.👌🏽

"…in 6months he’d build at least 2 duplexes in Alagbaka if he doesn’t give up cleaning."

@lsfyeparipa said:

"In a year or two, he will open a bigger office in same Akure if not in Lagos or Abuja.

"I did all sorts of dirty jobs as a PG student despite leaving a well paid office job in Nigeria.

"Today, I do not regret the decision I took then as I have recovered everything in multiple."

@Lnnyyx said:

"He made a decision, and I'm sure he is or won't regret it. Do what makes you happy and a decision you can live with forever."

@NOTIMEisNOTIME said:

"Person fit dey do "senior lawyer" upandan make raba no dey nah... Ee dey happen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had got a cleaning job after relocating to the UK.

Man works as toilet cleaner in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had begun working as a toilet cleaner in the UK after relocating.

The young man had travelled to the United Kingdom with his family, and a video showed the moment he left Nigeria.

In the clip shared by @omoakure01 on TikTok, the man's family members broke down in tears as they said goodbye to his family. One at a time, they exchanged emotional hugs with him, and tears couldn't stop rolling down their cheeks.

