A Nigerian lady has shared an observation to Apostle Chibuzor’s plan to find a husband for his autistic daughter

She compared the benefits offered to the proposed suitor with those given in a previous similar marriage arrangement

The lady's question and observation stirred mixed reactions online, with many social media users sharing their take on the marriage offer

A Nigerian lady has shared her observations after Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry set plans to search for a husband for his autistic daughter.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the OPM pastor said that he required a partner who could look after one of his adopted daughters, Chiemeka Chibuzor, who suffers from autism.

A Nigerian lady speaks following Apostle Chibuzor's marriage offer to the future husband of his autistic daughter. Photo credit: law in pidgin, Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His marriage offers to the men who are interested caught the attention of a lady who took to Facebook on April 15, 2026.

Lady shares observations on OPM's daughter's offer

Apostle Chibuzor, in his announcement, listed the offers the interested suitor would receive once the marriage has been legally finalised.

"Benefits include: • Lifetime financial support • Free house for life • A house built in the names of both (couple) • Regular unplanned supervision visits by OPM staff to ensure her safety and well-being • And many other hidden benefits."

A Nigerian lady shares observations on Apostle Chibuzor's decision to marry off his autistic daughter. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In reaction to the benefits for marrying his autistic daughter, the lady compared it to the benefits the man of God gave to the woman that married his autistic daughter some days ago.

She questioned why there was no free overseas trip or a huge sum of N10 million given to the soon-to-be husband.

She said in her Facebook post:

"Wetin man do him follow man? 🤣 E reach man turn, condition change.

OPM Pastor Gift Chibuzor Chinyere wan give out another of him daughter Chiemeka Chibuzor out to another healthy handsome Bobo.

But this time, no overseas trip and no first cash of 10M.

Aboy wife really enjoy oooo.

Anyway, na still good offer. The man go get house and monthly financial support.

Na still good opportunity.

The pastor dey try well well.

Warning⚠ the girl dey talk oooo. In case, you no wan mekwata am, or you wan kpai am with mekwata or you beat am, she go tell her Papa,- Apostle.."

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions to concern on OPM pastor's daughter

Legit.ng collected reactions from Facebook users who read the post. Some of the comments are below.

Ogunfeyimi Samson Kennedy said:

"Many of his Church members are single healthy men. I believe the man of God should give her in marriage to one of them. Why search further for a suitor?"

Lydia Itam Kokoolet commented:

"The man must be a v!rgin he must not smoke nor drink.

He must be of a sound mine."

Olisa Olis said:

"Men are cheap, men are cheap, oya let's see how cheap we are this time."

Ifeanyi Vitalis wrote:

"I for Marry her but una no add vacation to Canada."

OPM pastor gives marriage criteria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor listed some criteria the man must meet to marry his autistic daughter.

According to him, the person had to be young and needed to be in good physical and mental health in every way.

Source: Legit.ng