Controversy trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son after a video raised questions about the timing of key disclosures

The bride disclosed after the wedding that she was a mother of three, and her children’s father was late, sparking mixed reactions

A man took to social media to analyse the situation, stating that the Apostle had good intentions concerning the marriage

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A man shared what he observed following mixed reactions that trailed the news of the marriage on social media.

A man shares true intention of OPM pastor over autistic son's marriage to mum of 3. Photo: Alabi Sherrif, Apostle Chibuzor

Source: TikTok

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Man analyses autistic man’s marriage to woman

Identified on Facebook as Alabi Sherrif, the man shared what he observed about the wedding between Aboy Chibuzor and the mother of 3.

He said in his Facebook post:

“Hmmm...the OPM marriage has been buzzing the internet since yesterday...I followed everything from the lucky udu episode till this moment....my observation is that there are so many things hidden and I think OPM pastor has a good intention...the woman has no fault too....yorubas will say you see a madman leg, u no grab am...which sane person go put him leg down for grab....

"I think OPM pastor just called it a wife to see a female nanny/caregiver for him permanently....I think all the high libidoo and co is exaggeration....

"Aboy will never see the pant of the widow wife with three kids....I m sure the last born of that woman will be older than aboy...so mentally, it may not be possible for any opueh to happen...

"Let us dissect this, OPM gave her 10m for 10 yrs for a start...that is 1m a year and less than 100k a month for caregiving....this is not bad as she will have other incentives monthly from opm too. I don't think that boy understands anything called opueh...and they may also be a back door agreement between OPM and herself.

"However, some people are saying aboy looks like the pastor himself after careful looking at the shape of there heads and if I m not mistaken, he would be the first autistic person getting this prefrential treatment...this is not to insinuate anything sha...

"Life is the more you look, the less you see....I wish them goodluck and happy married life... Seeing his pix today attached, I think he is getting better...Alabi sheriff mosalu."

A Man analyses autistic man’s marriage to mum of 3, speaks about OPM pastor’s role. Photo: Alabi Sherrif, Apostle Chibuzor

Source: TikTok

In a related story, the woman who married the autistic man opened up about the reason behind her decision.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng