Apostle Chibuzor shares change he saw in autistic man after one day of marriage.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son, named Aboy.

His observation emerged after mixed reactions followed the news of the marriage on social media.

Apostle Chibuzor shares change he noticed in autistic man after 1 day of marriage. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Apostle shares observation about Aboy after marriage

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

A day after the marriage, Apostle Chibuzor posted a new photo of the man and his new wife on his Facebook page, stating the change he noticed in the young man.

The post was captioned:

"First time am seeing him calm and not opening his whole teeth."

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail Apostle Chibuzor's post about Aboy

Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the man's changes, as they also hailed the OPM senior pastor for helping him get married.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Ibe Ikechi said:

"God is doing a great work.... DADDY YOU ARE TOO GOOD IN DOING extra ordinary things.. more grace.."

Charles Gabrielson said:

"The miracle has begun..God bless you daddy."

Chi Chi said:

"Dry bone shall rise again. Doctor Jesus in action God is in OPM, My KING HRM May God Almighty continue to bless you with grace of More wisdom and power because of Jesus Christ Amen."

Lordkélvin Ukéada Dokubo said:

"Daddy you have simplified miracle and have use the wealth of God to answer prayers that Heaven did not need to worry about. Indeed Dr. Jesus Christ is Here."

Vivian Austin said:

"He's now a married man. So he's maintaining his steeze and composure."

Daerefa-a George said:

"D brain is beginning to pass signal dat he's a married man, he hss to give his wife some swag."

Tessy Nonye said:

"Thank you Daddy you are a good son of God, Almighty God will continue to bless you Sir."

Apostle Chibuzor shares change he saw in autistic man after one day of marriage. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Instagram

In a related story, the woman who married the autistic man opened up about the reason behind her decision.

Man critics autistic man's wedding at OPM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that controversy trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic adopted son after a video raised questions about the timing of key disclosures.

The bride disclosed after the wedding that she was a mother of three, and her children’s father was late.

A critic questioned why background checks and clarifications were done after the marriage instead of before the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng