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Tax Returns: Keke Driver Laments Over Daily Levies, Asks "Where Is The Money Going?"
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Tax Returns: Keke Driver Laments Over Daily Levies, Asks "Where Is The Money Going?"

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A Lagos keke driver has opened up on how he paid multiple daily levies, including road, NURTW, and council fees
  • His complaint, shared by Rufai Oseni, showed the financial burden of operating on the road in Lagos
  • The viral post sparked debate as the keke driver questioned where the collected taxes and levies were going

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A keke driver operating in Lagos State has triggered massive online debate after disclosing the heavy daily taxes and levies he is forced to pay just to stay on the road.

His complaint comes at a time when the country is experiencing intense controversy over tax returns, filing deadlines, and increased tax enforcement by the government.

A Keke driver in Lagos shares how much he pays for tax on the road while working
A keke driver who pays a daily fee questions where the money goes to. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images
Source: UGC

The frustrated Keke driver, who remains anonymous, sent a message that talked about the various payments he makes every single day while working.

Keke driver questions daily tax payment

His complaint was shared on the Facebook page of media personality Rufai Oseni and has since gone viral online.

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In the post, the keke operator listed the fees he pays, from Road levy, to NURTW fees and also Council levy fees, all amounting to about N4,000 or more daily.

A keke driver in Lagos shares how much he is taxed daily while working
A keke driver who pays the daily fee shares how much he was taxed. Photo credit: keke/getty images
Source: Twitter

The driver ended his message while questioning where all those multiple taxes and levies go to.

The Facebook post read:

"Message sent to me
As a kẹkẹ driver, i pays both ROAD and NURTW EVERYDAY,
ROAD - 1200,
NURTW - 1600,
MONITORING - 200
WELCOME TO IKORODU/IGBOGBO- 200 each,
COUNCIL-200
ENVIRONMENTAL - 200
MARKER - ANYWHERE YOU FACE YOU PAY.
So who does all these taxes go to?"

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions to keke driver tax complaint

Legit.ng collected reactions to the Facebook post. Some of the comments are below.

Blessed Monday commented:

"The money goes to the Master strategist."

Kelvin Princewill said:

"Painful part is that
This guy who sent you the message

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Will vote for Tinubu come 2027.
He might even fight someone who refuses to vote for Tinubu 2027.
As of today in Enugu state
A liter of fuel is sold 1,500."

Bhadmuss Neejay commented:

"It depends on the location. keke drivers pay higher than that in Alimosho."

Austin Power stated:

"Even;
*wheel barrow pushers ,
*Hawkers
*Road side sellers
They all buy tickets."

Achin Ushahemba wrote:

"But 60-70% of them are still standing on the mandate of Tinubu for continuity. Everybody go taste am."

Valentine Offor stated:

"And if you check him keke, him fit don put 'City Boy' poster🙄
E just be like you know say you get malaria but you want make e kill you fes!"

Clement Inamorin stated:

"This is the legacy of Tinubu that no one can stop in Lagos. Don't be surprised that tinubu, governor and other government officials have their shares."

Lady shares struggles with tax returns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared her frustration with filing income tax returns, citing confusion, technical issues, and an unfriendly system.

Read also

Man who was denied admission into University of Ibadan twice graduates from polytechnic, posts CGPA

She struggled to find many details on the portal and complained about lack of support and a non-responsive chatbot.

Fearing fines before the deadline, she urged authorities to simplify the process for young Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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